Biggest sixes of T20 World Cup 2024 including two monster hits from Nepal batsmen

T20 cricket is almost entirely about batsmen, big hits and close games. Over the years, bowlers have been reduced to a support cast to the main act of batting. However, the tables have turned this T20 World Cup.

Sluggish pitches and inclement weather in the Caribbean and US have combined to provide bowlers a level of support that has not been witnessed in any tournament for a long time.

With bowlers of all varieties finding considerable help throughout 40 overs, targets of even 120 have become challenging.

However, top quality batsmen are still finding a way to make a statement, albeit with far greater difficulty than they are accustomed to.

So far, 389 sixes have been hit after 44 matches, which is well below the mark of other T20 tournaments and leagues. With maximums at a premium, almost every one stands out.

Below is the list of the biggest maximums hit in the T20 World Cup so far. There are a few familiar names in the list. However, one surprising name near the top is that of Nepal's lower order batsman Sompal Kami who hit a 100-metre-plus maximum in the penultimate over of a nerve-wracking chase against South Africa quick Anrich Nortje.

The situation of the match, the quality of the bowler and the challenging nature of the pitch – Nepal lost by just one run chasing 116 in Kingstown – make it one of the most impactful sixes of the tournament.

Biggest sixes of T20 World Cup 2024

1. Rovman Powell (West Indies v Uganda): 107 metres

2. Phil Salt (England v Australia): 106 metres

3. Sompal Kami (Nepal v South Africa): 105 metres

=3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan v New Zealand): 105 metres

5. Aaron Jones (USA v Canada): 103 metres

6. Michael Leask (Scotland v Namibia): 101 metres

7. Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan v India): 100 metres

8. Hardik Pandya (India v Afghanistan): 98 metres

=8. Aasif Sheikh (Nepal v South Africa): 98 metres