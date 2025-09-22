An opening partnership of 105 between Abhishek Sharma, left, and Shubman Gill put India on the way to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025. AFP.
Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf has words with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill of India. Getty Images
India opener Abhishek Sharma cracked 74 off 39 balls. AFP
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Indi batter Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. Reuters
India opener Shubman Gill is bowled out by Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf for 47. Reuters
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates reaching his half century. He was eventually out for 58 off 45 balls. Getty Images
India's Abhishek Sharma, centre, celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan batter Saim Ayub. AFP
Pakistan captain Salman Agha finished unbeaten on 17 as his team ended on 171-5 off their 20 overs. AFP
India's Abhishek Sharma drops a catch off Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan. AP
Pakistan's Saim Ayub hits a six during his 17-ball knock of 21. AP
Pakistan's fans at the Dubai International Stadium. AFP
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan looses control of his bat only to be caught by Suryakumar Yadav of India. Getty Images
India's Hardik Pandya, second from right, celebrates with teammates claiming the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for 15. AP
Suryakumar Yadav says India v Pakistan 'no longer a rivalry' as teams again refuse to shake hands

India claim second win in a week over bitter rivals in another bad-tempered Asia Cup match in Dubai

September 22, 2025

The Asia Cup’s most anticipated fixture again descended into controversy on Sunday as India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai, with both teams once more refusing to shake hands at the end of play.

It was the second such incident in a week after the group-stage meeting between the two sides ended in similar acrimony, underlining the simmering political tensions that continue to frame the rivalry. The nuclear-armed neighbours have not played a bilateral series since 2012, restricting their encounters to multi-team tournaments.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain, played down the significance of the stand-off, insisting that the cricket itself told the story. “You guys should stop asking questions about the rivalry between India-Pakistan,” he said. “According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches, and if it is even, then it is a rivalry. 13-0, 10-1 … I don’t know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore.”

His comments came after India registered a 12th win in 15 Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan, chasing down a target of 172 with seven balls to spare. Opener Abhishek Sharma blazed 74 off 39 deliveries, striking six fours and five sixes in a ferocious innings that set the tone. He and Shubman Gill (47) put on 105 for the first wicket in under 10 overs.

Abhishek admitted afterwards that words had been exchanged with Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the chase. “The way they were coming at us for no reason, I didn’t like it at all and this is the only way I could give medicine to them,” he said.

Pakistan’s innings had promised much after Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century took them to 91-1 after 10 overs, but a middle-overs collapse restricted them to 171-5.

Salman Agha, their captain, conceded his team were 15–20 runs short. “We have yet to play a perfect game in this event,” he said. “After being 91 in 10 overs we lost our way, but still felt 171 was a challenging total.”

India briefly wobbled when Gill, Suryakumar and Abhishek fell in quick succession, but Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 30 saw them home, finishing the match with a six and a four off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, while India play Bangladesh a day later. The top two teams from the Super Four will contest the final on September 28 – though the fallout from the continuing handshake row looks likely to dominate.

