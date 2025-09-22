Suryakumar Yadav says India v Pakistan 'no longer a rivalry' as teams again refuse to shake hands

The Asia Cup’s most anticipated fixture again descended into controversy on Sunday as India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai, with both teams once more refusing to shake hands at the end of play.
It was the second such incident in a week after the group-stage meeting between the two sides ended in similar acrimony, underlining the simmering political tensions that continue to frame the rivalry. The nuclear-armed neighbours have not played a bilateral series since 2012, restricting their encounters to multi-team tournaments.
Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain, played down the significance of the stand-off, insisting that the cricket itself told the story. “You guys should stop asking questions about the rivalry between India-Pakistan,” he said. “According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches, and if it is even, then it is a rivalry. 13-0, 10-1 … I don’t know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore.”
His comments came after India registered a 12th win in 15 Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan, chasing down a target of 172 with seven balls to spare. Opener Abhishek Sharma blazed 74 off 39 deliveries, striking six fours and five sixes in a ferocious innings that set the tone. He and Shubman Gill (47) put on 105 for the first wicket in under 10 overs.
Abhishek admitted afterwards that words had been exchanged with Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the chase. “The way they were coming at us for no reason, I didn’t like it at all and this is the only way I could give medicine to them,” he said.
Pakistan’s innings had promised much after Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century took them to 91-1 after 10 overs, but a middle-overs collapse restricted them to 171-5.
Salman Agha, their captain, conceded his team were 15–20 runs short. “We have yet to play a perfect game in this event,” he said. “After being 91 in 10 overs we lost our way, but still felt 171 was a challenging total.”
India briefly wobbled when Gill, Suryakumar and Abhishek fell in quick succession, but Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 30 saw them home, finishing the match with a six and a four off Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, while India play Bangladesh a day later. The top two teams from the Super Four will contest the final on September 28 – though the fallout from the continuing handshake row looks likely to dominate.
