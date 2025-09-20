Asia Cup: Bangladesh hold nerve to seal Super Four win over Sri Lanka

Half-centuries by Towhid Hridoy (58) and Saif Hassan (61) helped Bangladesh secure a tense four-wicket win with one ball to spare in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup against former champions Sri Lanka in Dubai.
After losing to Sri Lanka in the first round, Bangladesh got their act together on Saturday.
Chasing 169 for victory, the Tigers were well placed needing 10 runs off 10 balls with seven wickets in hand.
But the dismissal of Hridoy spiced things up. He was trapped leg before by pacer Dushmantha Chameera in the 19th over and Dasun Shanaka then struck twice in the last over to keep the contest alive.
In the end, tail-ender Nasum Ahmed scampered a cheeky single to cover off the penultimate ball to see Bangladesh home.
Hassan scored 61 runs off 45 balls, with two fours and four sixes, and Hridoy hit 58 off 37 with two sixes.
With five runs needed off the last six balls, Jaker Ali hit Shanaka for a first-ball four, and then was bowled. Shanaka then sent back Mahedi Hasan for a two-ball duck.
On the penultimate delivery, Nasum and Shamim Hossain, 14 not out off 12, ran hard to end Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run.
Bangladesh finished with 169-6 for their third highest successful chase in T20s.
Sri Lanka rued being a bowler short as part-timers filled in four overs and Bangladesh cashed in gleefully.
All-rounder Dunith Wellalage featured after landing in Dubai the morning of the Asia Cup game, having returned home to Colombo to pay his last respects to his father who passed away on Thursday.
Earlier, Shanaka’s 64 not out off 37 balls helped power Sri Lanka to 168-7.
Despite a quick opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (22) and Kusal Mendis (34), Sri Lanka was reduced to 65-3 after nine overs after Mahedi Hasan struck twice.
Shanaka then took charge and scored 50 off 30 balls, including two fours and five sixes. He hit six sixes in all, and put up 57 off 27 balls with Charith Asalanka for the fifth wicket.
In the 19th over, Asalanka was dropped and then run out off the same delivery in his 21 off 12 balls. Shanaka, also dropped, stayed unbeaten till the end.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das credited his fast bowlers Mustafizur (3-20) and Taskin Ahmed (1-37) for restricting Sri Lanka to a manageable total.
“We know how effective Mustafizur is. It was a very good wicket. Mustafizur and Taskin changed the game, with their 19th and 20th overs. It was looking at 190 at one time,” he said.
Sri Lanka captain Asalanka also felt the last two overs of his team's innings, in which they scored only 15 runs, were critical.
“It was a terrific game and we held our nerve but it wasn't enough. I was pleased about the batting. We could have done a little better in the last two overs. We were 10-15 runs short,” he said.
