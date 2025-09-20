Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed celebrates his team's win in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. AFP
Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed celebrates his team's win in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. AFP
Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed celebrates his team's win in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. AFP
Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed celebrates his team's win in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Asia Cup: Bangladesh hold nerve to seal Super Four win over Sri Lanka

Tigers prevail by four wickets with one ball remaining in Dubai

The National

September 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Half-centuries by Towhid Hridoy (58) and Saif Hassan (61) helped Bangladesh secure a tense four-wicket win with one ball to spare in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup against former champions Sri Lanka in Dubai.

After losing to Sri Lanka in the first round, Bangladesh got their act together on Saturday.

Chasing 169 for victory, the Tigers were well placed needing 10 runs off 10 balls with seven wickets in hand.

But the dismissal of Hridoy spiced things up. He was trapped leg before by pacer Dushmantha Chameera in the 19th over and Dasun Shanaka then struck twice in the last over to keep the contest alive.

In the end, tail-ender Nasum Ahmed scampered a cheeky single to cover off the penultimate ball to see Bangladesh home.

Hassan scored 61 runs off 45 balls, with two fours and four sixes, and Hridoy hit 58 off 37 with two sixes.

With five runs needed off the last six balls, Jaker Ali hit Shanaka for a first-ball four, and then was bowled. Shanaka then sent back Mahedi Hasan for a two-ball duck.

On the penultimate delivery, Nasum and Shamim Hossain, 14 not out off 12, ran hard to end Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run.

Bangladesh's Saif Hassan, left, and Towhid Hridoy hit fifties against Sri Lanka. AP
Bangladesh's Saif Hassan, left, and Towhid Hridoy hit fifties against Sri Lanka. AP

Bangladesh finished with 169-6 for their third highest successful chase in T20s.

Sri Lanka rued being a bowler short as part-timers filled in four overs and Bangladesh cashed in gleefully.

All-rounder Dunith Wellalage featured after landing in Dubai the morning of the Asia Cup game, having returned home to Colombo to pay his last respects to his father who passed away on Thursday.

Earlier, Shanaka’s 64 not out off 37 balls helped power Sri Lanka to 168-7.

Despite a quick opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (22) and Kusal Mendis (34), Sri Lanka was reduced to 65-3 after nine overs after Mahedi Hasan struck twice.

Shanaka then took charge and scored 50 off 30 balls, including two fours and five sixes. He hit six sixes in all, and put up 57 off 27 balls with Charith Asalanka for the fifth wicket.

In the 19th over, Asalanka was dropped and then run out off the same delivery in his 21 off 12 balls. Shanaka, also dropped, stayed unbeaten till the end.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das credited his fast bowlers Mustafizur (3-20) and Taskin Ahmed (1-37) for restricting Sri Lanka to a manageable total.

“We know how effective Mustafizur is. It was a very good wicket. Mustafizur and Taskin changed the game, with their 19th and 20th overs. It was looking at 190 at one time,” he said.

Sri Lanka captain Asalanka also felt the last two overs of his team's innings, in which they scored only 15 runs, were critical.

“It was a terrific game and we held our nerve but it wasn't enough. I was pleased about the batting. We could have done a little better in the last two overs. We were 10-15 runs short,” he said.

Whiile you're here
The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible

Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465

Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

Towering concerns
What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Bharat

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Tomorrow 2021
More coverage from the Future Forum
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Scoreline

Liverpool 3
Mane (7'), Salah (69'), Firmino (90')

Bournemouth 0

Neighbourhood Watch
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home. 

On Women's Day
Married&nbsp;Malala

Malala Yousafzai is enjoying married life, her father said.

The 24-year-old married Pakistan cricket executive Asser Malik last year in a small ceremony in the UK.

Ziauddin Yousafzai told The National his daughter was ‘very happy’ with her husband.

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

Tomorrow 2021
Our commentary on Brexit
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
On Women's Day
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%2C%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E285hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh159%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Tomorrow 2021
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

World Mental Health Day
Opening weekend Premier League fixtures

Weekend of August 10-13

Arsenal v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

School uniforms report
Best Foreign Language Film nominees

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Zayed Sustainability Prize
Tomorrow 2021
THE%C2%A0SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%20four-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starting%20from%20Dh89%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
E-cigarette report
Read more
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More on this story:
Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software
Publisher:  Activision
Console: PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, Xbox One & Series X/S
Rating: 3.5/5

Transgender report
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Transgender report
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
World Mental Health Day
Our commentary on Brexit
More on Quran memorisation:
More from this package
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
School uniforms report
More on Quran memorisation:
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Transgender report
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall

Electoral College Victory

Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. 

 

Popular Vote Tally

The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

The specs

Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm

Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km

On sale: now

Price: Dh149,000

 

More from this story
While you're here
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
More on animal trafficking
While you're here
The five pillars of Islam
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics
Usain Bolt's time for the 100m at major championships

2008 Beijing Olympics 9.69 seconds

2009 Berlin World Championships 9.58

2011 Daegu World Championships Disqualified

2012 London Olympics 9.63

2013 Moscow World Championships 9.77

2015 Beijing World Championships 9.79

2016 Rio Olympics 9.81

2017 London World Championships 9.95

Towering concerns
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
While you're here
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

You might also like
Read more about the coronavirus
E-cigarettes report
More from this package
While you're here
Gifts exchanged
  • King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword
  • Queen Camilla -  Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch
  • Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence
  • Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here

Michael Young: Where is Lebanon headed?

Kareem Shaheen: I owe everything to Beirut

Raghida Dergham: We have to bounce back

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD

1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details

2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet

3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details

4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure

5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs  (one-time passwords) with third parties

6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies

7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Updated: September 20, 2025, 8:01 PM`
Asia Cup 2025Bangladesh Cricket

Most popular today

1

Oxford and Cambridge drop out of top three in UK university rankings for first time

2

Carrefour closures: Why did they happen and could the UAE be next?

3

Ahmed Seddiqi at 75: Inside the family business that put the UAE on the world map for luxury watches

4

How MBG’s female leaders are driving growth in the UAE

5

Apple iPhone Air review: The skinny on the MacBook-level, tough-as-teak smartphone

6

Abu Dhabi scientists develop 'Ozempic-buster' weight-loss device

7

Heathrow and European airport flight delays after cyber attack

8

How Trump has thrown the race to succeed Guterres as UN Secretary General wide open

9

'New Desert Warrior' - Algeria welcomes Zinedine Zidane's son Luca after switching international allegiance

10

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you