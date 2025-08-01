Saim Ayub shines with bat and ball as Pakistan defeat West Indies in first T20

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in an over while Saim Ayub delivered with bat and ball as Pakistan secured a 14-run win over the West Indies in the first T20 in Florida.

Pakistan were looking to make a statement after their recent T20 series defeat in Bangladesh.

In the opening match of the three-match T20 series in Lauderhill, the team in green were sent in to bat and posted 178-6, led by Ayub's fine 57 from 38 deliveries which included five fours and two sixes.

A total of 200 looked within reach for Pakistan as Ayub and Fakhar Zaman (28) shared an 81-run second-wicket stand, taking the score up to 107 in the 12th over.

However, Jason Holder got a vital breakthrough as he trapped Ayub lbw for 57. Recalled fast bowler Shamar Joseph kept the pressure on Pakistan’s batting line-up and returned 3-30 from his four overs as the tourists finished below 180.

That total proved to be enough in the end as Pakistan's spinners ran riot.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, right, picked up three wickets in one over. AP

After conceding 20 runs in his first three overs, left-arm spinner Nawaz turned the match on its heads.

He started the 12th over with a breakthrough to dismiss Jewel Andrew for 35 and end a 72-run opening stand. He added the wickets of Johnson Charles (35) and Gudakesh Motie (0) on the fourth and fifth balls as the West Indies slumped to 75-3.

The Windies had lost all momentum and when captain Shai Hope (2) scooped a full delivery from Ayub into the deep in the next over, the hosts had lost four wickets for five runs.

All-rounder and former captain Holder struck four sixes in his unbeaten 12-ball 30 and pacer Joseph hit 21 from 12 to help the hosts get close to the target. But they had too much work to do in the end, finishing on 164-7 to lose by 14 runs.

Ayub finished with figures of 2-20 to be named player of the match, while Nawaz picked up 3-23.

Defeat ended any chance of the West Indies starting the series against Pakistan on a better footing after comprehensive Test and T20 series losses to Australia. The Australians wrapped up a historic 8-0 sweep in the Caribbean earlier in the week.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said his team read the conditions well.

“We assessed the conditions really well. Started strong and finished even better. We were outstanding in the middle overs and picked up crucial wickets, especially the spinners,” Agha said.

“In the first 10 overs we didn't do too well but we managed to control the game. Once the spinners found grip and turn they bowled brilliantly at that stage.”

The second and third T20s will be held in Lauderhill on Saturday and Sunday before an ODI series in the Caribbean.

