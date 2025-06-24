When you talk of T20 and league cricket, the first name that pops up is generally the Indian Premier League.

That tournament changed the course of modern cricket and paved the way for other franchise leagues, bringing in billions of dollars into the sport.

After almost two decades, the IPL remains at the pinnacle of cricket and is also one of the most valuable sports commodities on the planet.

But apart from IPL, there are other big and exciting leagues in the world. And the consensus is that while the IPL is the biggest, Australia's Big Bash League has consistently been the best league in cricket.

The Big Bash League has steadfastly eschewed big investments from overseas entities until now, retaining ownership of their product. The result is a high-quality tournament that focuses on creating a family-friendly environment at the ground and encourages grassroots participation.

The tournament runs for a big portion of the Australian summer – December to January – alongside international cricket. The tournament does struggle a bit when it comes to attracting top talent, as many of their own stars are busy with international cricket while overseas players also have commitments with other leagues that run at the same time.

This year, the situation is slightly different. Several Pakistan stars have suddenly been made available for the 2025/26 season. The country's own Pakistan Super League has shifted away from the January-February window, at least for now, and that has allowed star names to be picked for the next season of the Big Bash.

Star batter Babar Azam, fast-bowling ace Shaheen Afridi, and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan were some of the big names picked up during the player draft last week.

The Big Bash operates on a player draft with salary caps. Players are divided into four categories – platinum, gold, silver and bronze.

The top tier platinum category players receive up to A$420,000 (US$270,000) depending on availability. Gold category players receive up to $190,000 followed by silver ($127,000) and bronze ($63,000).

Here, we take a look at the highest paid players in the Big Bash League after the latest player draft. All players in list are platinum category.

Highest-paid players in Big Bash League after draft

Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers) - Up to $270,000

Shaheen Afridi (Brisbane Heat) - $270,000

Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades) - $270,000

Chris Jordan (Hobart Hurricanes) - $270,000

Sam Curran (Sydney Sixers) - $270,000

Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars) - $270,000

Lockie Ferguson (Sydney Thunder) - $270,000

Finn Allen (Perth Scorchers) - $270,000

Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat) - $270,000

Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers) - $270,000

Tom Curran (Melbourne Stars) - $270,000

Luke Wood (Adelaide Strikers) - $270,000

Generational responses to the pandemic Devesh Mamtani from Century Financial believes the cash-hoarding tendency of each generation is influenced by what stage of the employment cycle they are in. He offers the following insights: Baby boomers (those born before 1964): Owing to market uncertainty and the need to survive amid competition, many in this generation are looking for options to hoard more cash and increase their overall savings/investments towards risk-free assets. Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980): Gen X is currently in its prime working years. With their personal and family finances taking a hit, Generation X is looking at multiple options, including taking out short-term loan facilities with competitive interest rates instead of dipping into their savings account. Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996): This market situation is giving them a valuable lesson about investing early. Many millennials who had previously not saved or invested are looking to start doing so now.

Race card 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Meydan Cup – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,810m 7.40pm: UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,600m 9.50pm: Meydan Classic – Conditions (TB) $$50,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm: Dubai Sprint – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,200m

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

'The Lost Daughter' Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal Starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson Rating: 4/5

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Other must-tries Tomato and walnut salad A lesson in simple, seasonal eating. Wedges of tomato, chunks of cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, coriander or parsley leaves, and perhaps some fresh dill are drizzled with a crushed walnut and garlic dressing. Do consider yourself warned: if you eat this salad in Georgia during the summer months, the tomatoes will be so ripe and flavourful that every tomato you eat from that day forth will taste lacklustre in comparison. Badrijani nigvzit A delicious vegetarian snack or starter. It consists of thinly sliced, fried then cooled aubergine smothered with a thick and creamy walnut sauce and folded or rolled. Take note, even though it seems like you should be able to pick these morsels up with your hands, they’re not as durable as they look. A knife and fork is the way to go. Pkhali This healthy little dish (a nice antidote to the khachapuri) is usually made with steamed then chopped cabbage, spinach, beetroot or green beans, combined with walnuts, garlic and herbs to make a vegetable pâté or paste. The mix is then often formed into rounds, chilled in the fridge and topped with pomegranate seeds before being served.