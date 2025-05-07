DLS method: What is it in cricket and how is it calculated?

Hardik Pandya missed a shy at the stumps to force a Super Over as Gujarat Titans edged out Mumbai Indians by three wickets from the final ball in a rain-hit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ipl/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ipl/">IPL</a> clash on Tuesday to top the table. Gujarat started strongly in their initial chase of 156 with a second-wicket stand of 72 between skipper Shubman Gill, who fell to an inspired Jasprit Bumrah after a rain break, and Jos Buttler at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Bad weather interrupted play twice and after the second delay the victory target was revised to 147 from 19 overs, leaving Gujarat needing 15 from the final six balls. Rahul Tewatia began with a four off Deepak Chahar and Gerald Coetzee smashed a six on the third ball before holing out on the fifth with only one run required to win. Rain stopped play for the second time with Gujarat behind the DLS par score at 132-6, but after a long wait achieved a nail-biting victory, with No 9 Arshad Khan stealing a single off the final ball after hitting it to Pandya at mid-off, as the former Gujarat skipper, now Mumbai captain, missed the wicket with his throw from close range. An explanation of the DLS method and its reason for being used is below. The DLS method (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) is used to help decide the winning side in an unavoidable situation for the team batting second in limited-overs cricket. It is a mathematical formulation designed to calculate the target score for the chasing team during a match interrupted by weather or other factors. British statisticians Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis devised the formula and for a long time it was simply referred to as the DL method. Professor Steven Stern became the custodian of the method after the retirement of Duckworth and Lewis. In November 2014, the Duckworth–Lewis method was renamed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, or DLS method. The Duckworth Lewis Method was first used in a match played between Zimbabwe against England in 1996-97, which Zimbabwe won by seven runs. It was formally approved by the International Cricket Council in 1999. When overs are lost, setting an adjusted target for the team batting second is not as simple as reducing the run target proportionally to the loss in overs, because a team with 10 wickets in hand and 25 overs to bat can play more aggressively than if they had 10 wickets and a full 50 overs, for example, and can consequently achieve a higher run rate. The DLS method is an attempt to set a statistically fair target for the second team's innings, which is the same difficulty as the original target. The basic principle is that each team in a limited-overs match has two resources available with which to score runs (overs to play and wickets remaining), and the target is adjusted proportionally to the change in the combination of these two resources. Par score is the total that a chasing team should have reached – when they are ‘X’ wickets down – at the time of interruption while the target score is the revised score that a team is required to get after an interruption. The target score is one fixed number, while the par score changes according to the number of wickets lost. The par scores are calculated before an interruption, while targets are calculated after an interruption. Essentially the DLS method factors in each team's 'resources'. Each team starts the match with two 'resources' to use to score as many runs as possible: the number of overs they have to receive; and the number of wickets they have in hand. At any point in any innings, a team's ability to score more runs depends on the combination of these two resources they have left. The method converts all possible combinations of overs and wickets left into a combined resources remaining percentage figure (with 50 overs and 10 wickets = 100 per cent), and these are all stored in a published table or computer. The target score for the team batting second ('Team 2') can be adjusted up or down from the total the team batting first ('Team 1') achieved using these resource percentages, to reflect the loss of resources to one or both teams when a match is shortened one or more times. To calculate a target, the formula may simply be expressed as: Team 2's par score = Team 1's score x Team 2's resources/Team 1's resources. Watch this ICC explainer: