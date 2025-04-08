Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during his knock of 87 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. AP
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during his knock of 87 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. AP

Sport

Cricket

IPL 2025: Lucknow edge high-scoring thriller against Kolkata after Nicholas Pooran masterclass

Super Giants post 238-3 at Eden Gardens and hold their nerves for four-run win

The National

April 08, 2025