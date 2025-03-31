Rohit Sharma, left, and Hardik Pandya need to pull Mumbai Indians out of trouble. Getty Images
Rohit Sharma, left, and Hardik Pandya need to pull Mumbai Indians out of trouble. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Slow starters Mumbai Indians in danger of falling behind quickly

Five-time champions have lost both their matches with issues in batting and bowling departments

Ajit Vijaykumar

March 31, 2025