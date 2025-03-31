Pakistan hamstrung by Usman Khan injury in must-win ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan have their backs to the wall as they gear up for the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. The tourists, who were thrashed 4-1 in the preceding T20 series, have fallen 1-0 down in the three-match ODI series and will now have to manage without opener Usman Khan, who has been ruled out of Wednesday's match. Normally, a bilateral ODI series during T20 World Cup cycle does not carry excessive significance. But these are unique times in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan cricket</a>, where even routine wins are hard to come by. Following an<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/25/pakistan-looked-like-a-lost-team-even-before-champions-trophy-started/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/25/pakistan-looked-like-a-lost-team-even-before-champions-trophy-started/"> embarrassing performance in the Champions Trophy</a> where they got knocked in the group phase itself without a win - their third straight early exit from a major tournament - Pakistan needed a major course correction. They had undergone a number of changes from the top down in recent years and this one did not come as a surprise as it was at least justified. Pakistan fielded a new-look T20 team under the leadership of Salman Agha in the just-concluded series against New Zealand, hoping to inject fresh ideas and vigour into a side that was beginning to look stale. But the results did not match their ambition as a heavily weakened New Zealand side thrashed the team in green 4-1, with only a stunning chase of 205 breaking the sequence of one-sided results. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, who had been omitted from the T20 side, were back in the ODI scheme of things. In the first ODI, it was hoped that at least the return of experienced heads would settle the batting unit down. It did, to an extent. Chasing a massive target of 345 in Napier, Pakistan looked well placed at 249-3 in the 39th over. Babar had scored a well-paced 78 and the entire top order had chipped in with good scores. And then, Pakistan collapsed before being bowled out for 271 to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/29/stunning-mark-chapman-ton-and-batting-collapse-condemn-pakistan-to-defeat-against-new-zealand-in-opening-odi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/29/stunning-mark-chapman-ton-and-batting-collapse-condemn-pakistan-to-defeat-against-new-zealand-in-opening-odi/">lose by 73 runs</a>. Results like this do little to help a beleaguered team, only reinforcing the notion that there are not enough quality replacements to push those in the team to maintain their level of performance. To rub salt into the wounds, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/04/09/uae-cricket-looks-to-future-after-curious-case-of-usman-khan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/04/09/uae-cricket-looks-to-future-after-curious-case-of-usman-khan/">opener Usman khan</a>, who made an enterprising 39 from 33 balls, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/03/25/uae-set-to-lose-batting-star-usman-khan-after-his-call-up-to-pakistan-training-camp/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/03/25/uae-set-to-lose-batting-star-usman-khan-after-his-call-up-to-pakistan-training-camp/">UAE hopeful Usman</a> was expected to open during the Champions Trophy in Dubai, but was instead sent in on New Zealand's seaming pitches. And even that stint has now been cut short. New Zealand have been hammering Pakistan home and away in white-ball cricket and another series defeat here would bring further chaos. Pakistan, looking for any respite, might not be required to find a way past New Zealand southpaw Mark Chapman, who nearly scored a century in the T20s and smashed a quick ton in the opening ODI. Chapman is in doubt after also injuring his hamstring in the field and exiting the game during the win in Napier.