Mitchell Starc took 5-35 to put Delhi Capitals on the way to a seven-wicket IPL win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on March 30, 2025. Reuters

Mitchell Starc and Faf du Plessis power Delhi Capitals to big IPL 2025 win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australian fast-bowler and South African batter guide side to second victory in opening two games

March 30, 2025