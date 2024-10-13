Australia's Annabel Sutherland, second right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pooja Vastrakar in their nine-run victory against India in the Women's T20 World Cup match at Sharjah Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2024. AP

Sport

Cricket

India's Women’s T20 World Cup fate hangs in balance after defeat by Australia

Outcome of New Zealand versus Pakistan match will decide second semi-finalist after Indians go down by nine runs

Amith Passela
October 13, 2024

