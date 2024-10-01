A photo sequence of Shashini Gimhani bowling during practice for the Sri Lanka national team. Scroll through the gallery for her complete bowling action. Antonie Robertson / The National

Sport

Cricket

Shashini Gimhani - the ambidextrous teenage bowler who honed her skills on same beach as Lasith Malinga

Asia Cup champions have their youngest ever T20I player in their ranks for Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 01, 2024

