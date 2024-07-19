Sport

Cricket

Why was Abhishek Sharma dropped from India T20 team for Sri Lanka series?

Suryakumar Yadav named T20 captain, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature in ODIs

Ajit Vijaykumar

19 July, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal