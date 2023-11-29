India coach Rahul Dravid set to extend contract

Rahul Dravid is set to stay on as coach of India having guided them to the final of the ODI World Cup earlier this month, the country's cricket board revealed on Wednesday.

It was "unanimously agreed to further the tenure" of the 50-year-old former team captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement, although no details of a new contract have yet been announced.

India, captained by the opening batsman Rohit Sharma, went unbeaten in 10 matches at the World Cup before losing the final in Ahmedabad.

The hosts lost by six wickets to an Australia side who extended their record of World Cup titles to six, with India remaining on three, the last of which came on home soil in 2011.

"The board acknowledges Mr. Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian team and commends his exceptional professionalism," the BBCI said.

Dravid's contract had expired after the World Cup, with him having signed a two-year deal back in 2021.

"The last two years with team India have been thoroughly memorable," said Dravid. "Together we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal.

"I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room."

His team of support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, have also been retained.

The BCCI did not confirm the length of the new deal, with India now looking to the Twenty20 World Cup in June next year as they seek a first major honour since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"Mr. Rahul Dravid's vision, professionalism and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in team India's success," Roger Binny, president of the BCCI, said.

"As head coach of the Indian cricket team you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them."

India v Australia - World Cup final