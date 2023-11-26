India inflict second T20 defeat on one-day champions Australia

India secured a comfortable 41-run victory over Australia in the second T20 clash in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The two teams had faced off in the ODI World Cup final only one week ago when Australia had ran out impressive winners against the hosts by six-wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium.

A much-changed Baggy Green squad barely had time to finish celebrating when they were thrust into a T20 series against the same team.

On Thursday, India produced a record chase in the opening clash to win by two wickets.

Three days later, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan hit quick fifties as India posted a mammoth 235-4 Sunday against the Australians.

Jaiswal smashed a 25-ball 53 and fellow left-hander Kishan hit 52 off 32 deliveries after Australia invited the hosts to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram where evening dew is expected to play a part.

Jaiswal's fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed with a measured 58 and Rinku Singh, a left-handed batsman, smashed an unbeaten nine-ball 31 to add to the Indian total.

Australia, needing 236 to level the series, never looked like they would chase it down with no batter reaching his half-century.

The tourists fell to 58-4 with Steve Smith (19), previous-match centurion Josh Inglis (two) and Glenn Maxwell (12) back in the dug-out.

Tim David, who smashed 37, and Stoinis, who hit 45 off 25 balls, attempted to hit back in their partnership of 81 as the two hit six fours and six sixes between them.

Bishnoi broke the stand with his leg-spin to dismiss David who mistimed a hit to long-on.

Stoinis was the next to go as the wheels came off the chase and Krishna got two more to nearly end the batting team's hopes.

Skipper Matthew Wade struck an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls to reduce the margin of loss for Australia, who last week lost the opener four days after being crowned champions of the ODI World Cup.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna took three wickets each as the hosts kept Australia down to 191-9 and extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series.

“We're making the right decisions but aren't executing in the right moments,” Australia coach Andre Borovec said.

The third T20 is on Tuesday in Guwahati when India will be looking to clinch the series.

The boys aren't putting too much pressure on me, they're taking responsibility,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves. When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant.”