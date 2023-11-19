Brilliant Travis Head century guides Australia to World Cup final win over India

A fabulous century by Travis Head guided Australia to a six-wicket win over hosts India in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a victory target of 241 after an impressive bowling performance by the Baggy Greens, Australia looked in a spot of bother after losing three early wickets with David Warner (seven), Mitchell Marsh (15) and Steve Smith (four) all falling cheaply.

But that brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease and his partnership with Head would prove to be the game-changing one that would leave the 93,000 crowd of predominantly Indian fans sat in stunned silence.

The pair put together a stand of 192 with Head out for 137 and Labuschagne finishing unbeaten on 58 as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs that secured Australia a record-extending sixth one-day world title with 42 balls to spare.

