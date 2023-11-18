Cricket World Cup final: Cummins says Australia will silence home crowd

Australia captain Pat Cummins says his side can't wait to silence the hostile home crowd when they play in-form hosts India in Sunday's World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

A sold-out capacity crowd of around 130,000 is expected to turn up and get behind the Indian team. The hosts are looking to capture a third World Cup title and second on home soil after their 2011 success.

But five-time champions Australia, the most successful team in the competition's history, are a side full of big-match players with plenty of local knowledge from their time in the Indian Premier League.

"I think you've got to embrace it, the crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided," Cummins told a pre-match news conference on Saturday.

READ MORE Australia seal World Cup final spot after nervy win over South Africa

"But also in sport, there's nothing more satisfying (as an opposition player) than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow.

"You've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final – you know in the lead-up there's going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed.

"You got to be up for it, you got to love it and just know whatever happens it's fine but you just want to finish the day with no regrets.

"We play over here in India a lot so the noise is not something new," he added. "I think on this scale it's probably bigger than we would have experienced before but it's not something totally foreign to what we've had before.

India captain Rohit Sharma, left, with Australia captain Pat Cummins ahead of the World Cup final. Photo: @cricketworldcup / X formerly Twitter

"Everyone deals with it slightly differently – you see Davey (Warner) probably dancing and winning the crowd over, other guys just staying in their own bubble – it should be good."

India have been the undoubted form team of this World Cup, winning all 10 matches on their way to the final, while the Australians have emerged as their most worthy challengers. Cummins and his side pushed India close in the group stage and held their nerve against a dangerous South Africa side in the last four.

"It's going to be awesome," said Cummims. "They've been playing really well, undefeated this tournament. But we know at our best we can give them a good shake."

Cummins, the 30-year-old fast bowler, also highlighted the impact of rival paceman Mohammed Shami had made upon a "well-rounded" India side.

"There's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent, and that's the aim for us tomorrow".



Pat Cummins says #CWC23 victory would cap a ‘career-defining’ year. Here's @LouisDBCameron's preview from Ahmedabad 👇https://t.co/DMWick2u8y — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2023

Shami was left out of the team at the start of the World Cup but is now the tournament's leading bowler, with 23 wickets from just six games at a an average of under 10 apiece.

"He's a class bowler to right and left-armers," said Cummins. "But all our batters can draw on moments where they've taken on these (India) bowlers and done well."

Victory on Sunday would cap a remarkable 2023 for Australia that saw them narrowly lose a Test series in India before defeating India in a World Test Championship final in England, where they also went on to retain the Ashes after a drawn campaign.

"It's been a huge year," said Cummins. "These are four marquee events. Some of the guys probably spent less than a couple of weeks in their own bed since the end of the Aussie summer," added Cummins, also the skipper of Australia's Test team.

"The guys have been awesome. They're so up for every game they play. To put ourselves in this position, it (winning the World Cup) would just top off an incredible year."

South Africa v Australia - in pictures