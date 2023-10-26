Jos Buttler says future as captain is out of his hands after Sri Lanka World Cup thrashing

England captain Jos Buttler said he was at a loss to explain his side's shambolic defence of their ODI World Cup crown.

The holders are set for an early exit after their latest humiliating defeat – an eight-wicket battering at the hands of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

England are down in ninth in the group, only above the Netherlands, and have lost four of their last five games. Buttler accepts that dismal run means his position will come under threat.

“We're a really good team, done a lot of really good things in the recent past in white-ball cricket, 50-over cricket,” said Buttler.

“You get on the plane with high hopes and a belief we can challenge for the title so to sit here now after the three weeks which have been is a shock. It's a shock to everyone.

“I'll go back to the changing room and look at the players sat there and think, 'how have we got ourselves into this position with the talent and the skill that's in the room?' But it's the position we're in, it's the reality of what's happened over the last three weeks.

“It's a huge low point. You're always questioning, as captain, how you can get the best out of players and get the team moving in the right direction. I have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a captain and leader – and, first and foremost, as a player.

“But if you're asking if I should still be captain of the team, that's a question for the guys above me.”

England must win their four remaining matches to have even a slender hope of sneaking into the semi-finals.

Chasing just 157 to win, Sri Lanka reached 160-2 with 146 balls to spare thanks to in-form Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Nissanka hit an undefeated 77, his fourth successive fifty at the tournament, off 83 balls with seven fours and two sixes, the second of which ended the contest when he launched Adil Rashid over long-on.

England's all XI players today against Sri Lanka are 30plus. This is first time it has happened in a Cricket World Cup. In ODIs, it has happened just twice before - both by New Zealand against Australia in Cairns in 2022.



Stat idea from @swildecricket's tweet — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 26, 2023

Samarawickrama was 65 not out from 54 balls with seven fours and a six to follow the 108 he made against Pakistan and 91 in the win over the Netherlands.

Earlier Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 43 but even he was unable to perform one of his trademark rescue missions as Sri Lanka ripped through their rivals in just 33.2 overs.

England, who won the toss and chose to bat, started briskly, reaching 45-0 by the seventh over before veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews struck.

Former skipper Mathews, who was called up to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana after initially being left out of the 15-man squad, is appearing in his fourth World Cup.

The 36-year-old, bowling in an ODI for the first time since March 2020, had Dawid Malan caught behind after the opener had made 28.

Mathews also effected the run-out of Joe Root (three) before also claiming the wicket of the recalled Moeen Ali (15).

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara, left, celebrates the dismissal of England's captain Jos Butler, right, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka. AP

In between, opener Jonny Bairstow became Kasun Rajitha's first wicket of the match after making 30 off 31 balls.

Captain Jos Buttler, on eight runs, and the returning Liam Livingstone, with just one run to his name, fell to fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.

Chris Woakes's dismal World Cup continued when he fell to Rajitha for nought leaving England on 123-7 in the 26th over.

Woakes had been dropped for the 229-run rout at the hands of South Africa but his return was over in four balls with Sadeera Samarawickrama just clinging on to a low catch at point.

Stokes, at the non-striker's end, suggested that the catch was not clean but the batsman was given out on review.

Once Woakes was gone, England's hopes rested on Stokes but he fell for 43 when he holed out to substitute fielder Dushan Hemantha off Kumara.

Stokes's runs came off 73 balls with six fours as England slumped to 137-8.

Adil Rashid was run out in comical fashion when wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis spotted he had wandered too far down the wicket.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana finished things off by having Mark Wood stumped for five