Indian spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi dies, aged 77

Former India captain and one of the finest spinners the game has seen, Bishan Singh Bedi, has died at the age of 77.

Bedi, part of a famous Indian spin quartet in the 1960s and 70s, died in Delhi, India's sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Bedi, who bowled left-arm spin, played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979, taking 266 wickets. He also played 10 ODIs, taking seven wickets.

"The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more. This is a huge loss for cricket," Thakur told Indian news agency ANI.

Later, the Indian cricket board also paid homage to the legendary spinner.

Sad to hear about the demise of the great Bishen Singh Bedi, apart from being a great cricketer, he was an affable person and went the extra mile to help young cricketers. 🙏🙏🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2023

"The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace," the board said.

Left-armer Bedi, leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and off-spinners Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Erapalli Prasanna formed one of the finest spin attacks the game has seen.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also paid his respects.

"Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Shah posted on social media plaform X.

Delhi batsman Gautam Gambhir also mourned the demise of a pillar of his state's cricket.

"Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones," Gambhir posted on social media.