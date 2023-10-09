New Zealand complete clinical win against the Netherlands at Cricket World Cup

New Zealand continued their tremendous start to the 2023 World Cup as they cruised past the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Black Caps defeated the Dutch by 99 runs to secure a second successive win following their nine-wicket triumph over England in Ahmedabad in the tournament opener.

Set a target of 323, the Dutch were dismissed for 223 in 46.3 overs with Colin Ackermann making 69. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner starred with the ball as well, claiming 5-59 to go with his unbeaten 36 from 17 balls.

There were regular contributions throughout the line-up for the Netherlands but they were always behind the asking rate. A slow Hyderabad surface that offered grip to both spinners and seamers proved too much of a challenge.

Santner also became the first New Zealand spinner to grab a five-wicket haul in World Cups.

Earlier, opener Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham struck half-centuries as New Zealand overcame some tight bowling by the Netherlands to post 322-7.

Young scored an 80-ball 70, captain Latham made 53 off 46 balls while Ravindra hit a run-a-ball 51 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch.

The Kiwi innings still needed that late push to take them past the 300-run mark. They got it from Santner who struck a rapid 17-ball 36 not out with two sixes and three boundaries.

Young put on a solid start of 67 after 12 overs with Devon Conway before spinner Roelof van der Merwe broke the stand by getting Conway caught at long-on.

Conway, who hit an unbeaten 152 against England, hit five boundaries and a six in his 40-ball 32.

Young found another able partner in Ravindra as both took New Zealand to 144 with a stand of 77 before pacer Paul van Meekeren had the opener caught at mid-on.

Van der Merwe struck for a second time when he had Ravindra caught behind. Ravindra's run-a-ball 51 had a six and three boundaries and came after his 123 not out against the world champions.

Daryl Mitchell played a solid hand with a quick 47-ball 48 comprising five boundaries and two sixes but fell at the start of the last power-play, bowled by Van Meekeren.

New Zealand captain Latham was pleased with another clinical win.

"I think we did a great job with the bat, built partnerships and put up a great score," the left-handed batsman said.

"Any time in the middle is valuable, partnerships allowed us put good runs on the board. Then the guys bowled beautifully. Made sure they don't bowl too many overs."