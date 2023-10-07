India look to spin in their Cricket World Cup 2023 opener against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma has hinted at going in with three spinners for their opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia in Chennai.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is known to assist slow bowlers and the hosts have the luxury of world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, the first two being proper batsmen as well.

With all-rounder Hardik Pandya proving a more than capable fast bowler, the Indians could have just two frontline quicks in Jasprit Bumrah and either one of Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami.

"I don't really consider Hardik Pandya as just a seamer. He's a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed," Sharma said on the eve of Sunday's clash.

"That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well. So there's a possibility that we can play three spinners on this pitch with three seamers as well, so it gives us that balance gives us that number eight batting option as well."

The India captain said playing a World Cup win at home was "unfinished business" for his team.

India have suffered a world title drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy and last won the World Cup on home soil in 2011, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Sharma, 36, remains one of India's biggest stars but time is running out for him to hoist his own trophy.

"You heard the great man [Sachin Tendulkar] say that until he won the World Cup he had a bit of unfinished business'," the opening batsman added.

"It's the same for us as well," he said. "It is the biggest prize that you can have in your career.

"Luckily for us the seniors, they have played lot of cricket and know how to stay under that radar. And then leave a lot of things to the almighty. We need that luck in the tournament."

Pat Cummins speaks to Mitchell Starc during Australia's training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Getty

The last three ODI World Cups have been won by the host nation. So the pressure will be very high this time as the Indians will be under even greater scrutiny from fans and experts. Handling the pressure of expectations will be one part of the battle for India.

"How you handle that pressure, handle those moments during the game...and not to let that pressure come on to the team" Sharma said.

"Everyone is very aware of that, so there is no point talking about pressure, pressure, pressure. We try and keep the external factors aside and focus on what you want to do."

However, they will have one big concern. Opening batsman Shubman Gill has contracted dengue fever and is recovering from illness. While Gill has not been ruled out of the match as yet, chances are he will take at least one week to regain full strength.

The Aussies, meanwhile, will be confident of challenging India.

Captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc lead a strong bowling attack, while wrist spinner Adam Zampa has enjoyed success in India - 27 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 30.77.

Their batsmen too have rich experience of Indian conditions. David Warner, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell all have spent enough time across India during the IPL to know the conditions inside out.

Travis Head’s injury was an early blow to Australia, but Marsh and Warner offer a strong opening challenge. All-rounder Stoinis is yet to recover from a hamstring strain and could be unavailable against India.