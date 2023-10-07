India claim Asian Games men's cricket gold after rain washes out final

The Asian Games men's cricket final ended on a damp note as rain forced a no result in the gold medal match between India and Afghanistan in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Afghanistan were looking for a strong finish at 112-5 after 18.2 overs in t20-over match when weather interrupted play. The players then could not take the field again and India were awarded the gold medal by virtue of having a higher seeding.

India's bowlers were on top in the first half of Afghanistan's innings, reducing them to 52-5. But a fightback from Shahidullah (49 not out) and captain Gulbadin Naib (27 not out) not only stabilised the innings, but also raised hopes of posting a competitive total in excess of 130, which could have proven difficult on what have typically been low-scoring surfaces in China.

It was Afghanistan’s first silver medal at these Games after winning four bronzes. They have not won a gold.

The result meant India made a clean sweep of the cricket competitions after their women’s team also won gold, beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final.

Afghanistan had already defeated Pakistan in the semi-finals, preventing an anticipated final between the traditional rivals.

Earlier, rain also hit the bronze medal play-off between Bangladesh against Pakistan but held off long enough to ensure a contest.

It turned out to be a thriller as a last-ball four from Rakibul Hasan secured the win, the Bangladeshis having chased down 65 runs in five overs in a victory target adjusted by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The chase began disastrously, with Pakistan quick Arshad Iqbal removing Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan and captain Saif Hassan for ducks in the first three balls.

But Afif Hossain (20) steadied the innings with number four Yasir Ali (34), who went on a slogging spree to drive Bangladesh to the brink of victory.

Needing 20 runs in the last over, Yasir smashed 16 of them, including two sixes, in the first four balls before being bowled by Sufiyan Muqeem.

Rakibal then whacked Muqeem to the boundary on the last ball to condemn Pakistan to a medal-less tournament.