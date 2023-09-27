Nepal become first men's team to score 300 in T20 international

Nepal enjoyed a record-breaking day at the Asian Games on Wednesday as they became the first men's team to score more than 300 runs in a T20 international.

They bludgeoned 314-3 in their 20 overs against minnows Mongolia in Hangzhou, beating the previous highest of 278-3 by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Kushal Malla led the way as he hit the fastest T20 international century, off just 34 balls.

Malla beat the previous record held by South African David Miller, who did it in 35 balls against Bangladesh in 2017, and went on to finish on 137 not out off 50 balls. He smashed 12 sixes and eight fours.

Dipendra Singh Airee finished the innings by smashing eight sixes in an incredible innings of 52 from 10 balls. He posted the fastest T20 half-century, reaching the mark in just nine deliveries and eclipsing Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball 50 against England in 2007.

Nepal's batsmen made the most of extremely friendly conditions at the Zhejiang University for Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field and punished a weak attack.

Nepal's 26 sixes in the innings was also a record, beating Afghanistan's 22 against Ireland.

Mongolia's batsmen, as expected, struggled against their established opponents. The Mongolian women's team were bowled out for just 15 last week at the Asian Games and on Wednesday, it was the turn of the men's side to get bundled out for 41.

Nepal's winning margin of 273 runs was the biggest in terms of runs in a T20 international.

The serious mismatches are expected to continue over the coming weeks as more established teams like India and Pakistan prepare to take on weaker opposition on the uniquely small cricket ground for the Asian Games.