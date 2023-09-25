ODI World Cup 2023 injured players including Naseem Shah and Anrich Nortje

The ODI World Cup begins in Ahmedabad on October 5 but with last minute squad changes, scheduling issues and prolonged ticketing woes, the build-up has been fairly subdued.

What has also taken some sheen off the showpiece event is the number of players who are on the injured list.

Players such as Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah and South Africa quick Anrich Nortje have been ruled out of the World Cup entirely, while others are nursing injuries or working their way back to fitness, hoping to feature at some point during the tournament that runs until November 19.

Below is the list of injured players as we count down to the ODI World Cup, that begins in Ahmedabad.

Naseem Shah

The Pakistan fast bowler has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a serious shoulder injury that will need surgery. The right arm quick has been sidelined for many months and might make a return some time early next year.

Anrich Nortje

The South Africa quick will miss a second successive World Cup. A broken right thumb ruled him out of the 2019 tournament in England and he will miss the 2023 edition because of lower back stress fracture.

Travis Head

The Australia opener’s participation at the World Cup remains uncertain due to a fractured finger, ruling him out of the opening stages of the tournament.

Jofra Archer

The England fast bowler will be a part of England's travelling group as he continues rehabilitation from a stress fracture in the right elbow.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka's leg-spinning all-rounder missed the Lanka Premier League final and the Asia Cup with a thigh strain. Ruled out for the main event in India after aggravating injury to a grade three hamstring tear during rehab.

Tim Southee

Veteran Kiwi seamer has undergone surgery on a dislocated and fractured thumb. He picked up the injury while going for a catch off England's Joe Root at Lord's. His World Cup participation now depends on the success of the operation.

Kane Williamson

The New Zealand captain has been selected for the World Cup despite still working his way back to fitness after a serious knee injury last April.

Ebadot Hossain

The Bangladesh fast bowler will miss the World Cup following knee surgery. He is expected to be out for eight months.

Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lankan fast bowler missed the Asia Cup tournament with a shoulder injury and is unlikely to be ready for the World Cup.

Haris Rauf

The right-arm quick missed the latter part of the Asia Cup due to a side strain but has been selected for the World Cup. He has started to bowl in training and should be fit for Pakistan.

Maheesh Theekshana

The Sri Lankan spinner missed the recent Asia Cup final against India after sustaining a hamstring injury. However, team management is confident he will regain fitness in time for the 50-over event.

Mitchell Starc

Left-arm Aussie quick has been recovering from a groin injury sustained during the Ashes series in England. Missed the opening ODI against India but is expected to play later in the series.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder joined the squad in India having recovered from an ankle injury. Has not played any competitive match since July.

Axar Patel

The left-arm India spinner missed the Asia Cup final due to a left quadriceps strain. If he does not recover in time, India are likely to go with either Washington Sundar or Ravichandran Ashwin.

