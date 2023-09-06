Pakistan ease past Bangladesh after Naseem Shah injury scare in Asia Cup

Pakistan made short work of Bangladesh in the opening clash of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday, easing to a seven-wicket win.

Chasing 194 for victory, the hosts were never in trouble as they reached the target with more than 10 overs to spare. Opener Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with a composed innings of 78 from 84 balls before wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan finished off the chase with 63 from 79 balls.

It was another dominant performance by Pakistan, both with bat and ball, ahead of Sunday's showdown with India in Colombo. However, the day could have turned into a catastrophe when young quick Naseem Shah hurt his shoulder while fielding at the boundary in the seventh over.

Shah was in discomfort and had to leave the field to get running repairs done. Luckily for Pakistan, he came back on and finished off the tail, while maintaining his pace, to allay any fears of serious injury.

Around him, Pakistan bowlers bundle Bangladesh out for 193. Haris Rauf finished with 4-19 and Shah took 3-34.

The senior duo of Mushfiqur Rahim scored 64 for his 46th half-century while skipper Shakib Al Hasan hit 53, but once their stand of 100 for the fifth wicket was broken, Bangladesh's innings faltered.

Shakib fell while hooking all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the 30th over, caught at the boundary. His dismissal triggered a collapse of six wickets for 46 runs off 58 balls.

Shakib hit seven fours in his 53-ball innings while Rahim cracked five boundaries in his 87-ball knock.

The pair had lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 47-4, with Rauf being the chief destroyer at the start of the innings claiming the wickets of Mohammad Naim (20) and Towhid Hridoy (two).

Naseem had started the slide with the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a duck. Rauf returned for his second spell and ended Rahim's brilliant knock by having the senior batsman caught behind in the 38th over and then got Taskin Ahmed in the same manner for nought.

Shah wrapped things up by dismissing Afif Hossain (12) and Shoriful Islam (one), ending the innings in 38.4 overs.