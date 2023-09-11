Kane Williamson gets chance to avenge 2019 World Cup final loss

Kane Williamson was included in New Zealand's ODI World Cup squad despite still working his way back to fitness after a serious knee injury last April.

Williamson and veteran seamer Tim Southee were included in the squad for next month's 50-over tournament in India.

Star batsman Williamson, 33, led the Black Caps in their nail-biting defeat by England in the 2019 World Cup final and was named player of the tournament.

The Kiwis lost the final on boundary countback after both teams finished tied on runs in regular time and the super over.

They will get another shot at redemption when the 2023 World Cup starts in Ahmedabad on October 5 with a rematch of the 2019 final.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who played a key role in the thrilling 2019 final, has also been selected.

Neesham was chosen to bat for New Zealand in the super over but his efforts were not enough as they chased 16 runs for victory.

Neesham and fast bowler Trent Boult, who also played in that match, both were included despite not being on list of centrally contracted players.

Four years on, the result still rankles with the New Zealand players.

"I think it's motivated all of us," Neesham told reporters on Monday.

"Trent [Boult] has talked about it as well, around a few of the guys back then talking about giving it one more crack in four years' time.

"It's come around pretty quickly, really, with all the events since 2019 in the world.

"We've got that generation from 30 to 35-years-old. We've all played a huge amount over the last 10-12 years and there's certainly huge motivation from the guys to give it one last, good crack."

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young