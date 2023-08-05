When do Pakistan play India and Nepal at Asia Cup 2023?

The continent’s leading sides will renew acquaintances when the Asia Cup begins in Multan at the end of August.

As has become customary, the tournament is a pre-cursor to the World Cup, meaning it alternates between the T20 and ODI format.

Last year’s tournament prefaced the T20 World Cup in Australia. This year, it will be 50-over matches ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October and November.

Security issues

India’s government ruled out the prospect of their team touring Pakistan due to security concerns. As such a “hybrid model” was settled upon to ensure the tournament went ahead.

Even though Pakistan retain hosting rights, fewer matches will be played there. The opening match will be played in Multan, with three more set to be staged in Lahore – while the rest are scheduled for Sri Lanka, including the September 17 final in Colombo.

Defending champions

Sri Lanka are the defending champions, having shocked their more celebrated rivals by winning in the T20 format in Dubai last year.

India have won the tournament the most times, with seven titles to their name, with Sri Lanka second on six.

Newcomers

Nepal will become the eighth country to feature in an Asia Cup when they participate for the first time.

They are drawn in a group with Pakistan and India, having beaten the UAE in a rain affected qualifier final in Kathmandu back in May.

Big games

Nepal might not be a known force in cricket’s mainstream, but their games are likely to be huge given the following for the sport in the country.

They open their campaign against Pakistan in the only game which will be played in Multan. The ground has the largest attendance of Pakistan’s venues for cricket, and usually has a fervent home following.

Rivals

Pakistan will then travel to Sri Lanka for their second group match. They will face their traditional rivals India in the hill town of Pallekele, near Kandy.

India and Nepal will play at the same ground two days later.

Asia Cup 2023 fixtures

August 30: Pakistan v Nepal, Multan

August 31: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Kandy

September 2: Pakistan v India, Kandy

September 3: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Lahore

September 4: India v Nepal, Kandy

September 5: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

September 6: Super 4 - A1 v B2, Lahore

September 9: B1 v B2, Colombo

September 10: A1 v A2, Colombo

September 12: A2 v B1, Colombo

September 14: A1 v B1, Colombo

September 15: A2 v B2 Colombo

September 17: Final, Colombo (September 18 reserve day)