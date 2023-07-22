England victory push in fourth Ashes Test held up by bad weather and Marnus Labuschagne

England's hopes of winning the fourth Ashes Test were held up by rain and a fine century by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Only 30 overs were bowled on Day 4 due to bad weather in Manchester with a frustrated England needing to win match to level the series at 2-2 and set-up a deciding final Test at The Oval next week in London.

Australia were 214-5 in their second innings at tea, still 61 runs behind England's first-innings 592, when the rain returned in force soon after the players left the field and the day's action was over with Mitchell Marsh (31) and Cameron Green (three) unbeaten for the tourists.

It leaves England needing five wickets to seal victory and keep the series alive but know that a draw will be enough for Australia to keep hold of the famous urn with rain again forecast on Sunday.

After the start of play was delayed due to the wet weather, Australia resumed on 113-4, needing 162 runs to make England bat again, with No 3 Labuschagne on 44 and Mitch Marsh on one.

Sensing opportunity, England began aggressively as they looked to take quick wickets, with Mark Wood leading the attack after his vicious spell on Friday decimated most of Australia's top order.

Labuschagne and Marsh did well to soak up the early pressure, stealing singles and finding the occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking as dark clouds continued to gather over Old Trafford.

Umpires then ruled that it was too murky for pacer Wood to bowl, forcing England captain Ben Stokes to bring in spinner Moeen Ali and part-timer Joe Root.

The change initially played into Australia's hands, with Labuschagne hitting Root for two sixes and two fours to bring up his first century in England. But a rare lapse in concentration led to the batter nicking a Root delivery through to Jonny Bairstow just before tea.

Nitin Menon initially ruled not out but a confident England review of the Indian umpire's decision confirmed the batsman had made contact, leaving Australia 211-5.

Labuschagne's 111 was his first Test century in England and second outside of Australia, coming off 173 balls, containing 10 fours and two sixes. His partnership with Marsh was worth an invaluable 103 as Australia attempt to avoid defeat and retain the Ashes.