Manchester weather may force England to up the ante in effort to level Ashes series

England captain Ben Stokes said his team might be forced to play even more aggressive cricket to force a result in the fourth Ashes Test as the Manchester weather threatens to cause major disruption.

The hosts battled their way back into the series at Headingley with a three-wicket win to now trail 2-1 in the five-match series. But they must prevail at Old Trafford to keep the series alive.

England have recalled veteran seamer James Anderson and with quick bowler Mark Wood rattling the Aussies with extreme pace in the third Test, expectations are that England will be able to control Australia's batting effectively.

However, the weather has complicated matters. Heavy rain is predicted in Manchester on days four and five this weekend, which could prompt England to push the game along.

England had already promised to bat aggressively during the Ashes, irrespective of the state of the match or series. And now, they might push the accelerator further.

“You never want to look too much into the weather but in the position we find ourselves in, we find we might have to. We know we have to win this game to take it to the last game for us to have a chance of getting the urn back,” Stokes was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

“Going into the last game 2-0 down, we knew we had to win that so I think that helped us a little bit. Maybe again with the weather that's predicted, it might bring more out of us again knowing that we might have to push the game on even more than we normally do.

Chris Woakes of England celebrates with teammate Mark Wood after hitting the winning runs to win the Ashes 3rd Test against Australia at Headingley on July 9, 2023. Getty

“We'll just have to wait and see. If the weather is what it's predicted to be, we might have to.”

If England manage to level the series, the Ashes will go into a decider at The Oval. Given the close margin of results in all three Tests, it could well make this Ashes one of the greatest of all time.

Asked whether this could be the greatest series, Stokes responded: “If we win this one then going into the last game at 2-2, it would be hard not to say this is the best men's Ashes series in a long time, if not the best.

“Overall, take away Australia and England, the cricket that's been played has been absolutely brilliant. Everyone who's watched at the ground or at home on TV has just really enjoyed the cricket that's been played.

“There have been some pretty special moments out on the cricket ground, some special individual performances as well. I guess that's what you want from sport.”

Meanwhile, Australia have some selection issues. They must decide how to get all-rounder Cameron Green back into their side for the fourth Test.

Captain Pat Cummins suggested opener David Warner's spot is safe. That means off-spinner Todd Murphy could make way for Green, who missed the third Test with a minor hamstring complaint.

His replacement at Headingley Mitch Marsh hit a superlative first-innings century to all but seal his position.

Josh Hazlewood is set to return after fellow paceman Scott Boland went wicketless at Leeds.

Hazlewood was rested in Leeds with an eye to having him ready to play back-to-back Tests at Old Trafford and The Oval. His return would give the Aussies their best pace attack, which includes Cummins and Mitchell Starc, along with Marsh and possibly Green.

The fourth Test begins in Manchester on Wednesday.