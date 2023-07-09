Brilliant Brook keeps England’s Ashes dream alive in thriller against Australia

Yorkshireman Harry Brook hit a superb 75 on his home ground of Headingley to steer England to victory in the 3rd Test against Australia and keep the Ashes series alive.

The visitors now hold a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series, with the next match at Old Trafford starting on July 19.

It was another nail-biting climax on Sunday as England finally edged the game by three wickets as Chris Woakes and Mark Wood saw them over the line after Mitchell Starc had taken the attack to the hosts almost single-handedly, finishing with five for 78.

After being set a target of 251 runs to win after Australia's second innings, England started the day on 27 without loss, needing 224 more runs for victory.

But Ben Duckett was trapped LBW by Starc for 23 and Moeen Ali’s promotion to number three in place of Brook backfired as the all-rounder had his leg stump knocked over by Starc for just five runs.

Zak Crawley put together a measured 44 off 55 balls to take England to 93 before he swished at a wide ball to be caught by Carey off Starc.

Joe Root then went before lunch, caught behind by Carey off Pat Cummings before the key wicket of skipper Ben Stokes followed, caught by Carey off Starc for just 13.

Australia exploded in celebration as Stokes spun on his heels, for once passing the responsibility to others with 90 still to get.

Brook was still in place on 47, but Australia’s body language suggested they had delivered a killer blow. Woakes gave them every impression they were on to something at the start of his stay, sending a thick edge high over gully and ballooning a bouncer just short of third man off the shoulder of the bat.

Jonny Bairstow then made just five before dragging a ball from Starc on to his stumps but Brook's battling innings got England within touching distance before Wood's 16 from eight balls sparked dramatic scenes of celebration in Leeds

But in Brook they had a new hero, making 75 off just 93 balls before he was caught by Cummins off Starc, before passing the baton to Woakes and Wood – who made a quick-fire 24 in the first innings and took seven wickets in the match with his express pace - to see England home.

After the match, Brook said: "It is a lot more nerve-racking when you're in the dressing room. I'm not one to blow up in the changing room but I had a little blow up today. I like getting us over the line and it was annoying that I didn't today.

"Everyone erupted with the winning moment. Everyone was buzzing. It was tense for a little while but when Woody hit that six we knew it was on.

"Playing here in an Ashes Test was probably the best part to be honest. I'll know a lot of people in the crowd and to do it in front of a home crowd was really nice."

"I had complete and utter faith in Woakesy and Woody. We saw the way he batted in the first innings. I had faith in him."

England captain Stokes said of Brook: "Under the pressure and circumstance of the series, that contribution got us over the line. There were some smaller ones, Woakesy, Woody going down in that blaze of glory.

"But Brooky has got a very good head on his shoulders, he's a very talented boy, we've let him propel himself." "Not good for the old age stuff is it?!

Australia captain Cummins said: "There were a few moments that went back and forth and that was each day really. On the first day we lost six for 20-odd and yesterday the sun was out and we probably missed an opportunity. It was just a couple of key moments.

"It seems like a series where one session swings in one team's favour and then the next session the other team picks it up. I wouldn't mind a stress-free one!

"We were in control when Moeen got Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith and we just needed to keep going. Unfortunately it happens. I thought getting up to 250 gave us something pretty competitive to bowl at but it wasn't quite enough."