Moeen Ali: England in 'winnable position' after second day at Headingley

Moeen Ali said England have a "good chance" to win the third Ashes Test against Australia after a thrilling second day at Headingley left the match finely-poised.

England, 2-0 down in the series with three matches to play, were in dire straits at 87-5 in reply to Australia's first-innings 263, but captain Ben Stokes took charge once again, following his stunning 155 in the defeat at Lord's by striking 80 off 108 balls to steer England to 237 all out – just 26 runs behind.

Off-spinner Moeen then took two wickets for two runs in just nine balls as he removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith before Australia reached stumps on 116-4 in their second innings, a lead of 142 runs.

"We have a good chance," said Moeen. "It's pleasing the day actually ended up quite nicely and we're still in a winnable position."

Stokes' first-innings contribution revived memories of his Headingley heroics in 2019 when his remarkable 135 not guided England to an extraordinary one-wicket win over Australia in a celebrated Ashes Test, and Moeen believes the captain remains pivotal to England's hopes of winning the Test and keeping alive the series.

"Ben's a brilliant player. He's the one player in the world who everyone will be thinking about in that situation, especially against Australia because he has done it a couple of times now," he said.

"As long as he's there you've always got a great chance of winning. It's the situations more than anything, he loves those situations, he thrives off them."

However, Moeen added: "We can't rely on him all the time. We do have dangerous players who we just need to come to the party as well as Ben... His body has obviously been through a lot but there's one thing with Ben, he can't do anything without it being 100 percent."

Moeen is not known for containment but by snaring Labuschagne and Smith he reached 200 Test wickets – only Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255) have taken more among England spinners – in an economical return of 2-34 in 17 overs.

His haul came after a finger injury ruled Moeen out of action at Lord's following his return from Test retirement in the series opener at Edgbaston.

"My finger is fine, it's sore but I can bowl," Moeen said. "I'm pleased with the 200 wickets."

Australia captain Pat Cummins took an impressive 6-91 but the fast bowler could not dismiss Stokes, dropped twice on 45, with his rival skiper falling to the off-spin of Todd Murphy.

"When Stokes is there you are never in total control," said Australia head coach Andrew McDonald. "Full credit to Ben, his way of batting with the tail is probably second to none.

"We have to work out a way to navigate through Ben Stokes in the second innings."