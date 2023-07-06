Mark Wood rattles Australia with second-fastest Test spell in England

Fast bowler Mark Wood made a memorable return to the England team as he bowled one of the fastest opening spells in Test cricket in recent times on Thursday.

Wood was one of three changes to the England team for the third Ashes Test in Headingley, adding firepower to the bowling line-up with the team facing a 2-0 series deficit.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled first on a green Leeds wicket and Wood did not waste any time in making his presence felt.

Coming into the attack in the seventh over, Wood hit the 90mph mark straight away and reached a top speed of 96.5mph (155.3kph) in his second over.

Australia are 2 down and Mark Wood is on fire! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y5MAB1rWxd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023

Wood's first three overs were all bowled to Marnus Labuschagne and they were all maidens. But he struck a soon as Usman Khawaja came on strike, flattening the left-hander's leg-stump with a delivery recorded at 94.6mph.

His opening spell read 4-3-2-1. It was also the second fastest spell in Test cricket recorded in England since 2006, when data was first collected.

Wood averaged 92.9mph in his spell, which was just below his own best effort in 2021 at Lord's where he averaged 93.4mph.

England missed the raw pace of Wood in the first Test when Pat Cummins and tailender Nathan Lyon put together a half-century stand in the fourth innings to help chase down 281 with just two wickets remaining.