Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal announced a shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday, months ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

Read more All 10 Cricket World Cup 2023 venues, capacity and travel distance

The 34-year-old was in tears as he announced his decision to end his 16-year international career, not giving any particular reasons for his sudden decision and that too so close to a major tournament. He made the announcement in Chattogram a day after Bangladesh lost to Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs.

"Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game, I am retiring from international cricket effective right now," Tamim told reporters.

"There was no sudden reason behind this, I was thinking about it for quite some time," he added. "I was talking about it with my family members for few days. I thought this was right time for me to decide."

Tamim's decision came just two days after he came under heavy criticism for deciding to play against Afghanistan in the first ODI despite admitting to not being 100 percent fit.

Bangladesh board president Nazmul Hassan led the criticism, calling the player's professionalism into question.

Tamim scored 13 off 21 balls in a 17-run defeat to the Afghans.

Bangladesh begin their World Cup campaign on October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala and are yet to announce their next captain. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the leading contender.

Left-handed opener Tamim has scored more than 15,000 runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries.

His ODI tally of 8,313 runs is the highest by a Bangladesh batsman and his 14 centuries in this format is also more than any of his compatriots.