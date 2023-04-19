Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma and the surprise packages of IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League is one of the best platforms for cricketers to display their talents.

While the more famous names and million-dollar recruits are expected to deliver, a few unheralded names routinely end up upstaging them.

Here we take a look at players who have put in some stunning performances, while being away from the limelight.

Sai Sudarshan

Gujarat Titans left-handed batsman has looked at ease against pace and spin, getting starts every match. Has a good range of strokes and no apparent weakness. Given the dearth of quality left-handed batsmen with proper technique in the Indian team, he should aim higher as the season progresses.

Massive appreciation for Sandeep Sharma!



He was unsold in the auction, later RR picked him and he got the job done on the final ball by nailing a perfect Yorker! pic.twitter.com/bEalr6TJ04 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2023

Sandeep Sharma

A real surprise package. The medium pacer was not even in the scheme of things - even though he is a veteran of IPL - but came in as a replacement for Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna. Sharma has an economy of less than seven after three games, and held his nerve brilliantly against a marauding MS Dhoni to defend five off the last ball with a pin-point yorker.

Rinku Singh

The diminutive southpaw has packed the biggest punch this IPL. Pulled off one of the all-time great wins for Kolkata, hitting five successive sixes off the last five balls of the game against Gujarat to secure victory. Comes from an extremely humble background, so every great outing feels like a win for cricket.

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Tushar Deshpande. AP

Tushar Deshpande

The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler has been entrusted by Dhoni to bowl the death overs, and he has acquitted himself well more often than not. The 27-year-old has bowled with good pace, while showing good control of his yorkers. He could form the nucleus of Chennai's future pace attack along with Matheesha Pathirana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Suyash Sharma

The 19-year-old Kolkata leg-spinner played his first ever professional match directly in the IPL, and picked up three wickets straightaway. His fast leg-spin and googlies are difficult to get under, which makes you wonder why he was not selected all these years at various levels.