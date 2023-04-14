Harry Brook smashes maiden IPL century against Kolkata at Eden Gardens

England's Harry Brook finally delivered in the Indian Premier League on Friday, cracking an unbeaten century opening the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Read more Fastest deliveries of IPL 2023

Brook had been thrust into the spotlight after fetching $1.6 million during the player auction for this season. But after struggling in the middle order at the start of the tournament, Brook moved to the top of the order and found his groove against Kolkata.

Brook hit 100 not out off 55 balls with 12 fours and three sixes in a total of 228-4.

The opening batsman targeted the fast bowlers on a placid wicket, switching from attacking in the powerplay to anchoring the innings after captain skipper Aiden Markram scored 50 off 26 balls.

A packed Eden Gardens rose to its feet after he reached three figures.

Expand Autoplay Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates his century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14, 2023. AP

"I've had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So in the middle overs I wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch," Brook said.

"My partner is here but the rest of my family have just left. I'm sure they'll all be very happy for me.

"I think I was putting pressure on myself after a few games, you go to social media and people talk rubbish. I just went in the don't-care mode today and played this knock."

The total proved enough as Sunrisers prevailed by 23 runs.

Kolkata captain Nitish Rana stroked an entertaining 75 from 41 balls while Rinku Singh hit another whirlwind fifty but the Knight Riders could only manage 205-7.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers, denting the top order to finish with 2-37 while leg-spinner Mayank Markande applied the brakes in the middle overs to end with 2-27.

The match could have finished a lot sooner had Hyderabad picked up all the chances that came their way. In all, Sunrisers dropped six catches during Kolkata's innings.