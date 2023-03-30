IPL 2023: What is the most expensive ticket fans can buy?

The Indian Premier League has become the biggest show in cricket and the main factor behind its exponential growth is money.

Every aspect of the league is backstopped by the deep pockets of the Indian cricket board, sponsors and team owners. And that is why billions were splurged to gain its media rights, and many players landed multi-million dollar contracts during the player auction.

With so much money put into the system, it is no surprise the product that emerges is of the highest quality.

This year, teams will be playing on a home and away basis again after four years of upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. That means franchises can bank on local support once again.

Cricket fans will follow and support their favourite teams over the next two months. While most will enjoy the games on the TV or online – which will be free in India – some will want to experience the game at packed stadiums.

Tickets at some venues start at 500 rupees ($6) but those who want to enjoy the game in comfort will have to shell out a lot more. Below are the prices of some of the most expensive tickets at the top venues for IPL 2023.

Most expensive tickets for IPL 2023:

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (Royal Challengers Bangalore home): 50,000 rupees ($600)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: 30,000 rupees ($360)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 26,000 rupees ($310)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: 22,000 rupees ($260)

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: 20,000 rupees ($240)

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: 16,000 rupees ($200)

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur: 12,000 rupees ($140)

Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad: 11,000 rupees ($130)

Note: All tickets prices for hospitality area. Ticket prices sourced from available listings on Bookmyshow, Insider.in and other sites. Info not available yet for Chennai and Punjab home grounds.