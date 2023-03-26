Jonny Bairstow ruled out of IPL action with Punjab Kings due to injury

Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of IPL action with the Punjab Kings after he failed to recover from a freak golfing injury.

The big-hitting England batsman had surgery on a broken left leg and dislocated ankle after slipping on a tee box while playing golf in September and has not played cricket since.

The 33-year-old right-hander was due to play for Punjab in the T20 tournament that starts on Friday.

Australian batsman Matthew Short will replace Bairstow in the team, which begins its campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1.

Short, 27, was the player of the tournament in the recent Big Bash League, scoring more than 400 runs and picking up 11 wickets with his off-spin.

“Unfortunately Jonny Bairstow won't be with us this campaign – his injury hasn't recovered in time,” said Punjab coach Trevor Bayliss.

“We wish him a speedy recovery, it's a shame not to have a player of his standing.”

Bairstow remains confident that he will be fit for the Ashes series against Australia that starts in June.

“I'm really happy with my rehab,” said Bairstow earlier this month. “I'm running, batting in the nets and it's going as well as it can be and, although we haven't got a return date set, I'll be back for the Ashes, absolutely.”

Bairstow had been in brilliant form in 2022, scoring 1,061 runs and six centuries in 10 Tests, but the injury resulted in him missing the T20 World Cup final victory and the red-ball series victory in Pakistan and draw in New Zealand.