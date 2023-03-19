Top 10 highest paid players at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians are the premier team of the IPL; the ultimate combination of financial might, some Bollywood stardust and one of the best leadership groups in franchise cricket.
Under Rohit Sharma, Mumbai not only achieved unprecedented success - winning the IPL five times - but also set the template for a successful franchise.
However, over the last two seasons, Mumbai have gone off track: after an ordinary 2021, Mumbai finished dead last in 2022. They no longer have star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the team, Jofra Archer missed last season while Jasprit Bumrah is out of this term.
Still, Mumbai have great pedigree and a strong management structure. They also pay fabulously well. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is their most expensive player - acquired for a little over $2 million - and has a salary more than star captain Sharma.
Below is the list of the highest paid Mumbai players.
Top 10 highest paid Mumbai Indians players for 2023
1. Cameron Green - 175 million rupees ($2.1m)
2. Rohit Sharma - 160m rupees ($1.9m)
3. Ishan Kishan - 152.5m rupees ($1.8m)
4. Tim David - 82.5m rupees ($1m)
5. Suryakumar Yadav - 80m rupees ($960,000)
6. Jofra Archer - 80m rupees ($960,000)
7. Dewald Brevis - 30m rupees ($360,000)
8. Tilak Varma - 17m rupees ($200,000)
9. Jason Behrendorff - 7.5m rupees ($90,000)
10. Piyush Chawla - 5m rupees ($60,000)
Note: Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson ruled out of IPL 2023