Seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10 to start in November

The 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 will take place from November 28-December 9, organisers said Tuesday.

Cricket's shortest format will for a fifth year be hosted at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub with all eight teams that competed last season lining up for a shot at glory at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"Last year's Abu Dhabi T10 was the perfect mixture of cricket and entertainment," said T10 League Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk.

"That came on the back of yet more expansion for the league as we introduced two new teams from the USA to the fold and, once again, welcomed some of the best players and coaches on the planet to the tournament. With the announcement of the upcoming dates for Season 7, we are looking forward to building on another successful year with an even bigger edition in 2023."

Deccan Gladiators retained their Abu Dhabi T10 title with an emphatic 37-run win over newcomers New York Strikers – one of two US-based franchises to sign up – in the Season 6 final last December.

Last year's tournament gave opportunity for senior UAE and age-group players including Muhammad Waseem and 16-year-old Ethan D'Souza the chance to play with star names including England batsman Alex Hales and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Mubashir Usmani, general secretary of Emirates Cricket Board, added: “The T10 is an exciting format, one that provides our UAE players with a fantastic opportunity to continue growing their skill set, and we look forward to another world-class, highly engaging 12-day tournament.”

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, said the aim of Abu Dhabi T10 was to "deliver a truly international cricketing spectacle".

"The 2022 edition delivered our strongest player field to date and another imperious season of domestic and international spectator and viewership interest," he said.

"We remain steadfast in our ambitions and look forward to delivering another innovative and creative event for world cricket, while further consolidating Abu Dhabi's status as a world-class destination for the hosting of international sport.