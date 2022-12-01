Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan lift New York Strikers to Abu Dhabi T10 knockout round

New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi booked their places in the knockout round of the Abu Dhabi T10 with emphatic victories on Thursday.

The American franchise claimed a seven-wicket win over Delhi Bulls, while Abu Dhabi romped to an eight-wicket victory over Bangla Tigers at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Strikers were propelled by fantastic knocks from Kieron Pollard, who smashed a seven-ball unbeaten 26, and Azam Khan, with 37 not out off 22.

It was the fifth win on the trot for the T10 newcomers after their opening game defeat.

The Strikers needed 19 from Dwayne Bravo’s final over and Pollard did the job with two deliveries to spare, dispatching his fellow West Indian for the maximum in the first two balls and the next two to the fence.

For the Bulls, Tom Banton stroked a 23-ball 46 with three sixes and four fours, and Tim David a 10-ball 23, after they lost openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in the first two overs to Stuart Binny and Akeal Hosein to eventually finish on 112 for six.

Abu Dhabi restricted the Tigers to 74 for five after electing to field first. England spinner Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen bowled fine spells to return with two for eight and two for 10 from their combined four overs.

Rashid provided the breakthrough when he had Hazratullah Zazai (17) caught by Chris Lynn off a top edge at point before holding on to a return catch to dismiss UAE international Chirag Suri (7).

Allen struck in-between to get rid of Joe Clarke (14) and Iftikhar Ahmed (2) to effectively close the door on the Tigers.

Abu Dhabi knocked off the runs with thee overs to spare. They lost Alex Hales (6) early but Lynn and James Vince shared a 43-run stand in 25 deliveries for the second wicket to see them through.

Morrisville Samp Army kept their hopes of a spot in the last four alive with victory over Deccan Gladiators in the late game.

Electing to bat first, Karim Janat hammered 21 from 11 balls but hit one down the throat of Andre Russell at long-on for the first wicket to fall at 27 in the third over.

Moeen Ali (10) fell at 63 before Johnson Charles and David Miller took the score to 126 for two.

Charles led the charge with breezy 58. The West Indian opener clubbed three sixes and seven fours in his 28-ball knock. However, it was Miller who provided the fireworks with his 13-ball 35 not out.

Gladiators in reply could only muster 107 for five with Sheldon Cottrell taking two wickets.