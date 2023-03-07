Record crowd expected for Ahmedabad Test as India face uphill battle against Australia

The fourth Test in Ahmedabad was expected to be a dead rubber after India looked set to steamroll Australia following largely comfortable wins the opening two matches.

But the home team's ploy of preparing rank turners backfired spectacularly in Indore as the Aussies outplayed India in all three departments to pull off one of the great Test wins in the third of the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Having now qualified for the World Test Championship final, Australia will harbour hopes of levelling the series in the final Test that begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium from Thursday.

Before the third Test started, India captain Rohit Sharma explored the possibility of requesting a hard surface for the final Test to replicate, as much as possible, the conditions expected in the WTC final at The Oval in June, if they won the Indore game.

However, a nine-wicket defeat inside three days has put India in a tight spot as they are still in danger of missing out on qualification for the showpiece event, while struggling with a top order seemingly all at sea against quality spin.

Either way, it is Australia who hold the upper hand going into the match. The spinners – led by the indefatigable Nathan Lyon – have stuck to the basics and kept India's batsmen on their toes. Australia's top order batsmen have shown far greater application than their Indian counterparts and will be in a much better frame of mind.

There will be additional focus on the game, albeit for non-cricket reasons. The series finale had gained greater significance when it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first day's play along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the 132,000 capacity stadium.

Demand for tickets is very high, especially for the first three days as the game is unlikely to go the distance. The largest attendance for a single day of Test cricket is 91,112 – a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

But that tally could be shattered in Ahmedabad with more than 110,000 people expected on either of the first two days.

Australia spinner Todd Murphy said he was relishing the opportunity to play in front of a possible record Test crowd.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to attend the opening day of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Getty

“It's exciting, though,” Murphy said on Tuesday. “I think everyone looks forward to those opportunities where you can play in front of those sort of crowds. It'll be a great atmosphere. Something a bit different.

“I haven't played in front of heaps of big crowds back home, so I've sort of come over here with just the mindset of enjoying it and embracing what comes with India and playing with a smile on my face.

“I didn't really know what opportunities I'd get at the start of the tour so just trying to enjoy it.”

Murphy made his debut in the opening game of the series and has picked up 11 wickets. He has provided excellent support to off-spinner Lyon, who picked up 11 wickets in Indore, and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

“It's been pretty surreal. To play the first three Tests and be a part of a winning side was awesome,” Murphy said.

“It's been a great tour and something I'm going to look back on for a long time and be really proud of what's come of it.”

India will be forced to strengthen both their batting and bowling departments. Veteran seamer Mohammad Shami could come in for Mohammad Siraj, with Umesh Yadav likely to retain his place. Also, Ishan Kishan is likely to replace wicketkeeper KS Bharat, whose batting has failed to convince.

Australia will continue to be captained by Steve Smith after Pat Cummins decided to remain in Sydney to be with his ill mother.