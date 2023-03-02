Nathan Lyon spins Australia to brink of third Test win over India

Nathan Lyon took a magnificent 8-64 to leave Australia with a modest victory target of 76 against India in the third Test on Thursday.

Australia, having bowled out India for 109 and 163, are closing in on victory after the Lyon masterclass that saw him take eight wickets in an innings for the second time in his career.

READ MORE UAE to play New Zealand in T20 series in August

The 35-year-old claimed 11 of those 20 Indian wickets at Holkar Cricket Stadium in one of his finest bowling performances in a career spanning 118 Tests.

Lyon bowled 23.3 of Australia's total 60.3 overs against Indian batsmen known for their prowess against spin bowling and yet came up trumps though he developed cramp towards the end and needed medical attention to keep going.

Lyon said his performance in Indore was “up there as one of my career highlights” but insisted he was “more proud about our group” as they look to prevent India going 3-0 up in the four-match series.

“Personal success is great to have but after [the second Test defeat in] Delhi we had a couple of really good days off as a team, and really good conversations at training,” Lyon said.

He also paid tribute to his “very good mate” Smith, who was captaining the side in place of Pat Cummins who went back to Australia to be with his ill mother.

Stumps on day two 🏏



Nathan Lyon ran through India's batting lineup and registered a brilliant eight-wicket haul 👌#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝: https://t.co/FFaPxt9fIY pic.twitter.com/PCAUqw8HVS — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2023

“[Smith] is one of the best batters in the world, especially over the last decade. The way his brain works with cricket tactics provides me with good conversations,” Lyon added.

Having skittled India for just 109 on day one, Australia resumed on 156-4 but collapsed to 197 all out before lunch, their last six wickets tumbling for just 11 runs.

Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb survived the first hour on a pitch with unpredictable bounce, the tall Green using his long stride to neutralise India's spin attack.

But after the drinks break, Handscomb departed for 19, caught by Shreyas Iyer at short leg off Ravichandran Ashwin, and then Green was trapped lbw by seamer Umesh Yadav for 21.

The house of cards then quickly collapsed, with Umesh bowling Mitchell Starc for one, sending the left-hander's off stump cartwheeling towards wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Alex Carey went for three, lbw to Ashwin, seamer Umesh bowled Todd Murphy for a duck and Lyon was cleaned up by Ashwin for five, leaving the tourists with a first-innings lead of 88. Ashwin took 3-44 and Umesh 3-12.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill survived a tricky 10 minutes before lunch but the wickets fell quickly after with Lyon ripping through the home batting line-up.

Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 59 but only Shreyas Iyer (26) managed to score more than 20. “It's a difficult pitch to bat on. I hope we'll be able to bowl them out,” Pujara said. “I know it's not enough. Seventy five may look like it's not too many, but still, there is a chance.”