UAE to play New Zealand in T20 series in August

The UAE will face New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series in August.

The Black Caps will stop over in the Emirates en route to England for a white-ball series.

Though the venues are still to be finalised, all three games between the UAE and New Zealand will be played under lights on August, 17, 19 and 20.

READ MORE Sandeep Lamichhane set to join Nepal squad in Dubai after travel ban lifted

“This series will be a massive opportunity for our players, to not only compete against a top team but to also to learn from some of the best players in the world," Emirates Cricket Board general secretary Mubashshir Usmani said.

“We are fully committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and we are thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support.”

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said added: “In terms of the global cricket family, it’s important we keep helping each other, and growing the game on an international scale.

“NZC has a close relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board and our players are very familiar with the environment.

“I know the Black Caps will be looking forward to testing themselves against a competitive UAE team.”

It will be only the second time the has played New Zealand in a full international, following the 1996 World Cup ODI between the two sides at Faisalabad, in Pakistan.

New Zealand won that match by 109 runs.

The national team lost their most recent T20I series 2-1 to Afghanistan.