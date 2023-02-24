Sri Lanka unveils stunning Radella cricket ground - in pictures

There is no shortage of scenic beauty in Sri Lanka and that seeps into its cricket grounds as well. Venues like Dambulla, Galle and Kandy are some of the most scenic places to play cricket. And now, a smaller yet astonishingly picturesque venue has been added to Sri Lanka's roster. Radella cricket ground is situated in Nuwara Eliya, south central Sri Lanka. At 4,000 feet above sea level, Radella is surrounded by lush mountains and tea estates. The altitude and surroundings mean Radella is much cooler than the rest of the country. The older Radella cricket ground hosted some games during the 2000 Under-19 World Cup. Pakistan, who had future international players like Imran Nazir, Danish Kaneria, Imran Farhat and Taufeeq Umar in their line-up, were among those who played there. The Sri Lankan board recently decided to improve the facilities at the venue to make it fit for the national team. The facilities have now been upgraded to help the Sri Lankan team prepare for their upcoming tour of New Zealand. The venue best replicates the conditions expected in the antipodes, with the wicket also having extra pace and carry. Sri Lanka will travel to New Zealand for a full tour that includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s. The tour begins on March 9.