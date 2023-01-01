India cricket fixtures for 2023, including 50-over World Cup at home and Asia Cup

Indian cricket is at a crossroads after an unimpressive 2022 and this year will show if it was just a blip or the beginning of a worrying trend.

The team in blue failed to make it to the final of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, lost an ODI series in Bangladesh and saw England batsmen wallop them in the one-off Test earlier last year and the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Rohit Sharma is the designated captain of the team but injuries and rotation policy meant that the armband was passed around to almost half the squad.

However, it was not all bad. The tremendous form in T20 cricket of Suryakumar Yadav, the record ODI double ton of Ishan Kishan, the consistent form of Virat Kohli and the rise of fast bowler Umran Malik were positives.

India also has a realistic chance of making it to the final of the World Test Championship in June, which should give them a chance of ending their decade-long wait for a world title.

Then there is the big prize - 50-over World Cup at home. The tournament will be a golden chance for the team to put their recent struggles behind them and re-establish themselves as a leading force in cricket.

JANUARY

India v Sri Lanka at home

January 3: First T20, Mumbai

Jan 5: Second T20, Pune

Jan 7: Third T20, Rajkot

Jan 10: First ODI, Guwahati

Jan 12: Second ODI, Kolkata

Jan 15: Third ODI, Thiruvananthapuram

JANUARY-FEBRUARY

India v New Zealand at home

Jan 18: First ODI, Hyderabad

Jan 21: Second ODI, Raipur

Jan 24: Third ODI, Indore

Jan 27: First T20, Ranchi

Jan 29: Second T20I, Lucknow

February 1: Third T20I, Ahmedabad

FEBRUARY-MARCH

India v Australia at home

Feb 9-13: First Test, Nagpur

Feb 17-21: Second Test, Delhi

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala

Mar 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad

Mar 17: First ODI, Mumbai

Mar 19: Second ODI, Visakhapatnam

Mar 22: Third ODI, Chennai

APRIL-MAY

Indian Premier League

JUNE

World Test Championship final in UK (possible)

JULY-AUGUST

India v West Indies away

Two Tests, three ODIs, three T20s

SEPTEMBER

Asia Cup (50 overs) at neutral venue

India v Australia at home

Three ODIs

OCTOBER- NOVEMBER

ICC World Cup (50 overs) in India

NOVEMBER-DECEMBER

India v Australia at home

Five T20s

DECEMBER-JANUARY

India v South Africa away

Two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is