India cricket fixtures for 2023, including 50-over World Cup at home and Asia Cup

Indian cricket is at a crossroads after an unimpressive 2022 and this year will show if it was just a blip or the beginning of a worrying trend.
The team in blue failed to make it to the final of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, lost an ODI series in Bangladesh and saw England batsmen wallop them in the one-off Test earlier last year and the T20 World Cup semi-final.
Rohit Sharma is the designated captain of the team but injuries and rotation policy meant that the armband was passed around to almost half the squad.
However, it was not all bad. The tremendous form in T20 cricket of Suryakumar Yadav, the record ODI double ton of Ishan Kishan, the consistent form of Virat Kohli and the rise of fast bowler Umran Malik were positives.
India also has a realistic chance of making it to the final of the World Test Championship in June, which should give them a chance of ending their decade-long wait for a world title.
Then there is the big prize - 50-over World Cup at home. The tournament will be a golden chance for the team to put their recent struggles behind them and re-establish themselves as a leading force in cricket.
JANUARY
India v Sri Lanka at home
January 3: First T20, Mumbai
Jan 5: Second T20, Pune
Jan 7: Third T20, Rajkot
Jan 10: First ODI, Guwahati
Jan 12: Second ODI, Kolkata
Jan 15: Third ODI, Thiruvananthapuram
JANUARY-FEBRUARY
India v New Zealand at home
Jan 18: First ODI, Hyderabad
Jan 21: Second ODI, Raipur
Jan 24: Third ODI, Indore
Jan 27: First T20, Ranchi
Jan 29: Second T20I, Lucknow
February 1: Third T20I, Ahmedabad
FEBRUARY-MARCH
India v Australia at home
Feb 9-13: First Test, Nagpur
Feb 17-21: Second Test, Delhi
March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala
Mar 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad
Mar 17: First ODI, Mumbai
Mar 19: Second ODI, Visakhapatnam
Mar 22: Third ODI, Chennai
APRIL-MAY
Indian Premier League
JUNE
World Test Championship final in UK (possible)
JULY-AUGUST
India v West Indies away
Two Tests, three ODIs, three T20s
SEPTEMBER
Asia Cup (50 overs) at neutral venue
India v Australia at home
Three ODIs
OCTOBER- NOVEMBER
ICC World Cup (50 overs) in India
NOVEMBER-DECEMBER
India v Australia at home
Five T20s
DECEMBER-JANUARY
India v South Africa away
Two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is