Pakistan cricket fixtures for 2023, including Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup

The overwhelming sentiment for the Pakistan team in 2022, at least in white-ball cricket, was of being so close yet so far.

It could have been such a memorable year for Babar Azam's team. They reached the final of the Asia Cup 20-over tournament in the UAE, where they were the overwhelming favourites against a weakened Sri Lanka team and especially after they were chasing under lights – a massive advantage in the evening dew.

However, Sri Lanka pulled a rabbit out of the hat to stun Pakistan in the title match in Dubai.

Then at the T20 World Cup, they had India down and out in Melbourne as their opponents needed 48 from 18. Then, Virat Kohli played the greatest innings of his life shatter Pakistan's hearts.

Still, Pakistan – who had slipped further after defeat to Zimbabwe in their next game – fought hard and, as results went their way, they made it all the way to the final. There, England got stuck while chasing a modest 138. If only pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi had not aggravated his knee injury during the game, maybe Pakistan would have pulled off the impossible.

However, all of that is in the past. There is a new selection panel – headed by Shahid Afridi – and board in place after Ramiz Raja was removed as chairman. Also, England handed Azam's team a chastening 3-0 Test series at home, which would hurt particularly and is likely to have long-term consequences on a few careers.

Next year will be crucial on and off he field. Azam will have to land a major win to ensure he remains the undisputed captain of the national team. Also, there is uncertainty over Pakistan being able to host the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023 as India players are unlikely to visit the country. It is a complicated issue that could blow up in the coming months.

JANUARY

Pakistan v New Zealand at home

January 2-6: Second Test, Karachi

Jan 9: First ODI, Karachi

Jan 11: Second ODI, Karachi

Jan 13: Third ODI, Karachi

FEBRUARY-MARCH

Pakistan Super League

From February 13 to March 19

APRIL

Pakistan v New Zealand at home

April 13: First T20, Karachi

April 15: Second T20, Karachi

April 16: Third T20, Karachi

April 19: Fourth T20, Karachi

April 23: Fifth T20, Lahore

April 26: First ODI, Lahore

April 28: Second ODI, Lahore

May 1: Third ODI, Rawalpindi

May 4: Fourth ODI, Rawalpindi

May 7: Fifth ODI, Rawalpindi

JULY

Pakistan v Sri Lanka away

Two Tests

AUGUST

Pakistan v Afghanistan in UAE

Three ODIs

SEPTEMBER

Asia Cup (50 overs) at neutral venue

OCTOBER- NOVEMBER

ICC World Cup (50 overs) in India

DECEMBER-JANUARY

Pakistan v Australia away

Three Tests