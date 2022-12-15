Kuldeep Yadav and pacers put India on top against Bangladesh in first Test

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav impressed with both bat and ball while the India pacers bowled a fiery opening spell to push Bangladesh into serious trouble on the second day of the first Test in Chattogram on Thursday.

Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his vital 40 in India's first innings total of 404 runs.

Read more India look to follow England's lead in Bangladesh Test series

Mehidy Hasan, 16 not out, and Ebadot Hossain, 13 not out, survived the day but Bangladesh still needed 71 runs to avoid a follow-on.

India made an immediate impact with the new ball as fast bowler Mohammad Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain on the first ball of the Bangladesh innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Siraj then ripped the hearts out of Bangladesh's top order with 3-14 before Kuldeep - playing the series as a late replacement for Ravindra Jadeja - mesmerised the home side.

The left-arm wrist spinner dismissed captain Shakib Al Hasan with his second delivery and sent back Nurul Hasan when Shubman Gill took a sharp catch at short leg.

Kuldeep trapped Mushfiqur Rahim lbw with a ball that kept low and got rid of Taijul Islam with a googly.

Something exciting about seeing a spinner who looks like taking a wicket with every ball he bowls. Kuldeep Yadav is in excellent rhythm — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2022

"I was a bit nervous at the start," Kuldeep told the broadcasters.

"After a couple of overs I started feeling good. I was mixing my deliveries and was getting good turn as well."

After Siraj struck early, fellow quick Umesh Yadav complemented his efforts by bowling Yasir Ali for four three overs later.

Liton Das offered some counterpunch with five fours, including three off consecutive balls from Umesh, before Siraj bowled him for 24. The paceman also claimed the wicket of debutant opener Zakir Hasan for 20.

From there on, it was the Kuldeep show.

Earlier, India were dismissed in the second session after adding 126 runs to their overnight 278-6, with Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy finishing with 4-112 and left-arm spinner Islam taking 4-133.

Ravichandran Ashwin defied Bangladesh's attack to hit 58, the third half-century in the India innings after Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86.

Ashwin received invaluable support from Kuldeep as the duo added 92 runs for the eighth wicket. Iyer resumed on 82 but missed out on a hundred as Ebadot bowled him in the eighth over of the morning.

Ebadot could have dismissed Iyer in his previous over had Liton not dropped the catch at fine leg. Iyer, who was dropped on 67 and miraculously survived being bowled by Ebadot on 77 when the bails failed to dislodge on the opening day, hit 10 fours in his 192-ball innings.

Even if India manage to dismiss Bangladesh early on day three, they are unlikely to enforce the follow-on. The pitch in Chattogram is showing considerable wear and tear, and the ball is turning sharply and reversing for the quicks.

India are aiming for nothing short of a series win as they look to climb up the World Test Championship table. They are currently fourth on the table and have six matches remaining - including the two in Bangladesh - to bridge the gap and climb into the top two which will seal their qualification for the Test championship final in 2023. The second Test starts in Mirpur on December 22.