New York Strikers make it three in a row as they inflict first defeat on Samp Army

Morrisville Samp Army’s three-match winning streak was ended by New York Strikers on match day 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Samp Army required 22 from Ravi Rampaul’s final over. Moeen Ali drove his first delivery through the sweeper cover for four but missed out on the next, a full toss, from which he ran two.

Attempting a slog shot on the on-side in the next, Moeen missed and had his stumps shattered, leaving his team needing 14 from three.

Dwaine Pretorius took two from the first ball he faced, and going for a slog was bowled, finishing on 98 for five to leave the Strikers winners by 12 runs and Rampaul to finish with two for 25.

Moeen (42) and Johnson Charles (20) put on 42 in 22 balls to give their side a pretty good start before Kieron Pollard broke the partnership when he had the latter caught by local lad Muhammad Waseem at deep mid-wicket.

Stirling was brought into the attack and had David Miller (2) also caught by Waseem at long-on. Shimron Hetmyer produced a little cameo 14-ball 24 but his departure shifted the game in favour of the Strikers.

The Strikers sent into bat posted 110 for eight, thanks to their two burly members in their side – Stirling and Azam Khan.

They contributed a combined 81 from 34 balls. Stirling set the platform with a 13-ball 34 and Azam blasted 47 off 21, but none of their teammates reached double figures to consolidate their total.

Stirling dominated an opening stand of 41 from 18 balls with Andre Fletcher, who slashed Anrich Nortje down the throat of Dwaine Pretorius at third man.

“Tonight was a total team effort,” Kieron Pollard, the Strikers captain, said of their third win in-a-row.

“We were short of around 10-15 runs from the start we got but the way our bowlers bowled it was a fantastic effort.”

Pretorius removed the dangerous looking Stirling with a slow ball for the first of his three wickets.

Karim Janat then took two wickets from two deliveries. The Afghan all-rounder had Eoin Morgan (7) caught at long-on and took Pollard (0) by surprise with a short delivery that took the edge for Charles to complete the take behind the stumps, leaving the Strikers at 66 for four in six overs.

Azam was seventh out at 102, trapped in front by Nortje. Pretorius and Janat finished with three wickets apiece from their two overs.

Strikers were completing their third win on the trot after losing their opening game.

In the second match of the night, Usman Khan thumped the fastest fifty of the series so far to lead Northern Warriors to victory over Chennai Braves by 34 runs and clinch their second win in five games.

Usman reached his half century in 17 balls, and his 24-ball 65 was studded with half-a-dozen fours and five for the maximum.

Adam Lyth, who opened the innings with him, struck 54 off 25 with four sixes and an equal number of fours for the Warriors to rack up the highest total of the series 141 for three. The Braves in reply were 107 for five, with James Fuller top-scoring on 36 not out off 16 balls.