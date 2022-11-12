England v Pakistan: Every player’s form rated ahead of T20 World Cup final

Neither England nor Pakistan topped their group in the T20 World Cup, yet each roared into Sunday’s final with rousing semi-final wins.

Pakistan’s misfiring top order has meant their middle order have had more opportunities to show their worth than has been the case for much of the recent past.

They have responded well, meaning that, between the two potential starting XIs for the final, it is Pakistan who have more players in form.

In the photo gallery above, we have rated each of the sides based on the form they have shown throughout the competition. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.