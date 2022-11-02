What are Pakistan's T20 World Cup semi-final chances after India's win over Bangladesh?

India's victory over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday has given Rohit Sharma's team a huge boost in the race to qualify for the semi-finals.

India sit on top of the points table after winning their tense rain-affected game against the Tigers in Adelaide by five runs to take a giant stride towards the last four with one more game to play. That means Pakistan still have an outside chance of squeezing into the semi-finals.

Remaining fixtures in Group 2

Thursday, November 3

Pakistan v South Africa, Sydney (12pm)

Sunday, November 6

South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide (4am)

Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide (8am)

India v Zimbabwe, Melbourne (12pm)

Are India through to the next stage?

Well, almost. They are on six points and face Zimbabwe in the final game of the group on Sunday. If they somehow lose that game – which is possible after the African nation's shock win over Pakistan – Bangladesh defeat Pakistan and the Proteas win one more game out of two, India could still miss the cut.

Can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

It is getting increasingly unlikely. First, Pakistan must defeat South Africa in Sydney on Thursday and then Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday. Then, they will move up to six points. Thereafter, it will be totally out of their hands.

If South Africa win their final group match against the Netherlands on Sunday, they will be through on seven points. And if India defeat Zimbabwe, they will move up to eight points and qualify for the semi-finals.

So Pakistan have to win their next two matches and then hope either India lose to Zimbabwe or South Africa lose to the Netherlands.

What is the weather like?

The forecast is for clear skies in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne for the Group 2 matches. So teams are unlikely to share points now as there is little chance of a washout.